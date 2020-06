Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

5br, potential 6br, ranch style home, one master br with private bath and 4 secondary good size bedrooms, all on one level. Nice front porch and back patio. Home surounded by brand new homes, quiet neighborhood, minute to East-Atlanta Village, restaurant, drive-in movie, midtown, BeltLine, Grant Park, Zoo Atlanta and many other midtown attractions. Minutes to I-285 and I-20. Marta bus across the street. Currently occupied with 30 day notice to tenant.