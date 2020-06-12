All apartments in Atlanta
1106 Loring Street Southeast

1106 Loring Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1106 Loring Street Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30316
Ormewood Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come see this gorgeous home with ample charm in the heart of Ormewood Park. Spacious 2 bedroom/2 bath with bonus room, formal dining room, and renovated kitchen. Beautiful hardwoods throughout. Enjoy the large backyard with a finished shed that would be a fantastic office space or artist's studio. Washer and dryer included. Central heat and air. The perfect location between Glenwood Park and East Atlanta Village. Located in first tier Atlanta Neighborhood Charter School district. Right around the corner from Maynard Jackson High School. Come be a part of one of Atlanta's favorite neighborhoods to live in!

We do not advertise on Craigslist.

Self Touring Option @ www.rently.com

Exclusively marketed by:
HNN Atlanta Inc.
404-464-8087
1518 Monroe Drive
Atlanta GA 30324
www.hnnatlanta.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,100, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,100, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1106 Loring Street Southeast have any available units?
1106 Loring Street Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1106 Loring Street Southeast have?
Some of 1106 Loring Street Southeast's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1106 Loring Street Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
1106 Loring Street Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1106 Loring Street Southeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 1106 Loring Street Southeast is pet friendly.
Does 1106 Loring Street Southeast offer parking?
No, 1106 Loring Street Southeast does not offer parking.
Does 1106 Loring Street Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1106 Loring Street Southeast offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1106 Loring Street Southeast have a pool?
No, 1106 Loring Street Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 1106 Loring Street Southeast have accessible units?
No, 1106 Loring Street Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 1106 Loring Street Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 1106 Loring Street Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.

