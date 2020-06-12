1106 Loring Street Southeast

Amenities
Come see this gorgeous home with ample charm in the heart of Ormewood Park. Spacious 2 bedroom/2 bath with bonus room, formal dining room, and renovated kitchen. Beautiful hardwoods throughout. Enjoy the large backyard with a finished shed that would be a fantastic office space or artist's studio. Washer and dryer included. Central heat and air. The perfect location between Glenwood Park and East Atlanta Village. Located in first tier Atlanta Neighborhood Charter School district. Right around the corner from Maynard Jackson High School. Come be a part of one of Atlanta's favorite neighborhoods to live in!
Rental Terms: Rent: $2,100, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,100, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
