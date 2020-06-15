1105 Liberty Parkway NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

A Spacious Large 3 Bedroom, 3 1/2 Bath at Liberty Park Townhomes in happening West Midtown! Liberty Park is a gated community located minutes to Buckhead, Midtown, Downtown, and in between! This community also boasts a large pool, gated with a guard 24 hours a day. Each bedroom has its own Private Bath! This townhome has a spacious deck - enough room for a table, chairs, and market umbrella. Hardwoods on the main living floor. This well cared for home includes all appliances, including a Washer and Dryer. Per HOA Rules, PARKING IS LIMITED to only 2 CARS PER HOUSEHOLD.