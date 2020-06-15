All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1105 Liberty Parkway NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1105 Liberty Parkway NW
Last updated April 21 2020 at 8:16 AM

1105 Liberty Parkway NW

1105 Liberty Parkway Northwest · (404) 780-0909
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Bolton
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1105 Liberty Parkway Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Bolton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 1326 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
A Spacious Large 3 Bedroom, 3 1/2 Bath at Liberty Park Townhomes in happening West Midtown! Liberty Park is a gated community located minutes to Buckhead, Midtown, Downtown, and in between! This community also boasts a large pool, gated with a guard 24 hours a day. Each bedroom has its own Private Bath! This townhome has a spacious deck - enough room for a table, chairs, and market umbrella. Hardwoods on the main living floor. This well cared for home includes all appliances, including a Washer and Dryer. Per HOA Rules, PARKING IS LIMITED to only 2 CARS PER HOUSEHOLD.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1105 Liberty Parkway NW have any available units?
1105 Liberty Parkway NW has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1105 Liberty Parkway NW have?
Some of 1105 Liberty Parkway NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1105 Liberty Parkway NW currently offering any rent specials?
1105 Liberty Parkway NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1105 Liberty Parkway NW pet-friendly?
No, 1105 Liberty Parkway NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1105 Liberty Parkway NW offer parking?
Yes, 1105 Liberty Parkway NW does offer parking.
Does 1105 Liberty Parkway NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1105 Liberty Parkway NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1105 Liberty Parkway NW have a pool?
Yes, 1105 Liberty Parkway NW has a pool.
Does 1105 Liberty Parkway NW have accessible units?
No, 1105 Liberty Parkway NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1105 Liberty Parkway NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1105 Liberty Parkway NW has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1105 Liberty Parkway NW?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Modera Midtown
95 8th St NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Platform
290 Martin Luther King Jr Drive SE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Northside Plaza
440 Markham St SW
Atlanta, GA 30314
City View
433 Highland Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Pointe at Collier Hills
914 Collier Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Villages at Carver
174 Moury Ave SW
Atlanta, GA 30315
Ayla
44 Krog St NE
Atlanta, GA 30307
Telephone Factory Lofts
828 Ralph McGill Blvd NE
Atlanta, GA 30306

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity