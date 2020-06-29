1085 Wylie Street SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Wow! New Price! Location is Amazing! .3 miles to Beltline! Walk to Krog Tunnel, Inman Park. Location close to all new development on Memorial! Tons of space to entertain with lovely wrap around porch. Large open plan featuring hardwoods throughout both levels, chef's entertaining dream kitchen with tons of storage, walk in pantry and huge island open to large dining area and cozy family room. Private master retreat up with super huge walk in closet, sexy claw foot soaking tub, big shower plus 2 big bedrooms and a nice full bath upper. Private parking 1 car garage.