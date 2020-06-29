All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated April 9 2019 at 8:58 AM

1085 Wylie Street SE

1085 Wylie Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1085 Wylie Street Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30316
Reynoldstown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wow! New Price! Location is Amazing! .3 miles to Beltline! Walk to Krog Tunnel, Inman Park. Location close to all new development on Memorial! Tons of space to entertain with lovely wrap around porch. Large open plan featuring hardwoods throughout both levels, chef's entertaining dream kitchen with tons of storage, walk in pantry and huge island open to large dining area and cozy family room. Private master retreat up with super huge walk in closet, sexy claw foot soaking tub, big shower plus 2 big bedrooms and a nice full bath upper. Private parking 1 car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1085 Wylie Street SE have any available units?
1085 Wylie Street SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1085 Wylie Street SE have?
Some of 1085 Wylie Street SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1085 Wylie Street SE currently offering any rent specials?
1085 Wylie Street SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1085 Wylie Street SE pet-friendly?
No, 1085 Wylie Street SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1085 Wylie Street SE offer parking?
Yes, 1085 Wylie Street SE offers parking.
Does 1085 Wylie Street SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1085 Wylie Street SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1085 Wylie Street SE have a pool?
No, 1085 Wylie Street SE does not have a pool.
Does 1085 Wylie Street SE have accessible units?
No, 1085 Wylie Street SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1085 Wylie Street SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1085 Wylie Street SE has units with dishwashers.

