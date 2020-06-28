All apartments in Atlanta
1024 Natham Dr Se
Last updated September 22 2019 at 7:35 AM

1024 Natham Dr Se

1024 Natham Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1024 Natham Drive Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30315
Rebel Valley Forest

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
This beautiful and spacious 3bedroom/1bathroom ranch has been completely renovated. Open concept with stunning wood floors. Ideal home for a family on a quiet street near Brown's Mill Golf Course. This cozy home includes new paint, new fixtures, new kitchen, new bathroom, new flooring, new windows and much more. Huge yard. Bonus sunroom (or office). Laundry hookups. Convenient location with less than 15 minutes from the Airport. Close to shopping, highways, and schools. No section 8 taken at this time. Feel free to contact or apply through https://home.cozy.co/apply/#!/783402

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1024 Natham Dr Se have any available units?
1024 Natham Dr Se doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1024 Natham Dr Se have?
Some of 1024 Natham Dr Se's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1024 Natham Dr Se currently offering any rent specials?
1024 Natham Dr Se is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1024 Natham Dr Se pet-friendly?
Yes, 1024 Natham Dr Se is pet friendly.
Does 1024 Natham Dr Se offer parking?
Yes, 1024 Natham Dr Se offers parking.
Does 1024 Natham Dr Se have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1024 Natham Dr Se does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1024 Natham Dr Se have a pool?
No, 1024 Natham Dr Se does not have a pool.
Does 1024 Natham Dr Se have accessible units?
No, 1024 Natham Dr Se does not have accessible units.
Does 1024 Natham Dr Se have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1024 Natham Dr Se has units with dishwashers.
