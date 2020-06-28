1024 Natham Dr Se

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking dogs allowed pet friendly cats allowed

This beautiful and spacious 3bedroom/1bathroom ranch has been completely renovated. Open concept with stunning wood floors. Ideal home for a family on a quiet street near Brown's Mill Golf Course. This cozy home includes new paint, new fixtures, new kitchen, new bathroom, new flooring, new windows and much more. Huge yard. Bonus sunroom (or office). Laundry hookups. Convenient location with less than 15 minutes from the Airport. Close to shopping, highways, and schools. No section 8 taken at this time. Feel free to contact or apply through https://home.cozy.co/apply/#!/783402