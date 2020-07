Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool tennis court

Fabulous mint condition townhome, located in the heart of town...close to everything! Fully furnished turnkey and ready to move in! Brand new furniture and appliances. Renovated kitchen is all open an absolutely gorgeous! Water and cable is included in the rent. Walk to pool! And tennis! Hoa is quick for approval. Give us a week.