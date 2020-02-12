All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Last updated December 25 2019 at 8:00 AM

30218 Double Drive

30218 Double Drive · No Longer Available
Location

30218 Double Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL 33545
Pine Ridge

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30218 Double Drive have any available units?
30218 Double Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
Is 30218 Double Drive currently offering any rent specials?
30218 Double Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30218 Double Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 30218 Double Drive is pet friendly.
Does 30218 Double Drive offer parking?
No, 30218 Double Drive does not offer parking.
Does 30218 Double Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30218 Double Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30218 Double Drive have a pool?
Yes, 30218 Double Drive has a pool.
Does 30218 Double Drive have accessible units?
No, 30218 Double Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 30218 Double Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 30218 Double Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 30218 Double Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 30218 Double Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

