1430 COSTA MESA DR

Covina Key in gated Meadow Pointe lovely 2BD/1.5BA Townhome end unit. Large living room with half bath located downstairs. Kitchen is light and bright with glass sliders leading to a screen patio. Neutral colors throughout. Master is very spacious can host a king bed closets have double doors extra long closet plenty of space. Oversized bathroom has double sinks and garden tub. Home has an inside utility located on 1st floor. This is easy living beautiful community. The community offers wonderful amenities such as a fitness center, pool, tennis and basketball court, clubhouse, early

learning facilities and much more! Gated Community. You will be close to it all here.. Wiregrass Mall, Super Target, Florida Hospital, Restaurants, and Tampa Premium Outlets. Welcome home!