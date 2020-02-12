All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Last updated January 23 2020 at 8:57 AM

1244 Beckenham Way

1244 Beckenham Way · No Longer Available
Location

1244 Beckenham Way, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Meadow Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
shuffle board
bbq/grill
tennis court
volleyball court
Townhome available in the desired community of Charlesworth in Meadow Pointe II. This gated townhome features three full bedrooms with three full baths. Third bedroom and bath on first floor(no climbing stairs). Unit boast full, huge walk-in closets in all three bedrooms, no lack of storage here! Amazing! Water, Trash and Sewer are included in the rent. Formal living and dining room add to the charm of this fabulous townhouse. Spacious family room leads to the screened lanai which also features extra storage room. Full kitchen with plenty of cabinet space has breafast bar and large pantry. Gigantic Community Clubhouse has the works!! Fitness center, pool, playground, shuffle board, basketball, tennis, soccer, grill station. The neighborhood is awesome and this unit will not be on the market for long.
One small dog under 20lb only. Call today to schedule a showing of your new home!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1244 Beckenham Way have any available units?
1244 Beckenham Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 1244 Beckenham Way have?
Some of 1244 Beckenham Way's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1244 Beckenham Way currently offering any rent specials?
1244 Beckenham Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1244 Beckenham Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1244 Beckenham Way is pet friendly.
Does 1244 Beckenham Way offer parking?
Yes, 1244 Beckenham Way offers parking.
Does 1244 Beckenham Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1244 Beckenham Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1244 Beckenham Way have a pool?
Yes, 1244 Beckenham Way has a pool.
Does 1244 Beckenham Way have accessible units?
No, 1244 Beckenham Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1244 Beckenham Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1244 Beckenham Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 1244 Beckenham Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1244 Beckenham Way has units with air conditioning.
