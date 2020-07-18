1176 MONTGOMERY BELL ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher new construction garage

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit gym parking playground pool garage new construction

Newly construction!!! Built-in 2018!!!! Top A school!!! Conservation view!!! Resort Clubhouse!! Stainless steel Appliances !! Granit countertop!!!! Screen patio!!! GORGEOUS 4 beds + 3bath/2car garage upgrade new and Beautiful home!! Wonderful design and stone exterior front view, nature paint with the window treatment makes the gorgeous cozy. Tiled foyer with soaring ceilings welcomes you home! Tile floors cover the dining room, family room, and all the wet areas!! The Chef will love this open kitchen with upgraded cabinets and granite countertop with all appliances, convenience desk, 18x18 Customer design Pattern tile with stainless steel appliances!! huge Breakfast bar! All overlooking the family room. Opening great for family fun and entertaining on the screened lanai! The large master suite offers a tray ceiling, huge walk-in closet, private Master Bathroom with walk-in shower and relax in the garden tub! Upgrade light fixture detail tile pattern shower makes you enjoy every minute! Union Park is centrally located and a nice established community offers spectacular amenity center that includes, a swimming pool, splash zone, playground, 10+ miles of hiking trails with exercise stations 2 fire pits, fitness stations, outdoor kitchen. Convenient to restaurants, shops, close I-75, and I-275. Within minutes drive to Wiregrass Mall, Center Ice, Premier Outlet Mall, Florida Hospital.