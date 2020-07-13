Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage furnished garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator bathtub carpet ice maker oven range smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse concierge courtyard elevator 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage cats allowed dogs allowed accessible bike storage business center car charging conference room e-payments fire pit game room guest parking key fob access lobby online portal package receiving pool table shuffle board smoke-free community trash valet

Move into a one, two or three-bedroom residence at Mosaic Westshore and experience a true luxury apartment, Tampa-style, with views of the bay and lush tropical landscaping. The finest appointments, amenities and services accentuate the scenery, while the location places you right between the beach and the highlights of downtown. Tropical landscaping is a must, but only Mosaic Westshore enhances the lush greenery with an interior courtyard pool with sun lounge and a barbeque pavilion. Furthermore, when you want excitement, our Westshore Tampa Apartments place you seconds from the Westshore Plaza Mall and minutes from the best of downtown, including Ybor City, the Performing Arts Center and top area employers in the financial district.Apartments in Tampa FL 33607 place you in the center of the action with a great climate, numerous entertainment options and recreational activities. In 2011, there were more than 340,000 residents in the city of Tampa.The word "Tampa" in the Calusa language means "sticks of fire." In 2008, Forbes ranked Tampa as the fifth-best outdoor city. Tampa has a humid subtropical climate determined by the ocean weather patterns.Commercial fishing, phosphates and cigars have become important industries for Tampa, Florida. The proximity to Cuba and the Dominican Republic has made this city an important cigar hub for Vicente Martinez Ybor. Spanish culture is very prevalent in the Cruise ships make Tampa a frequent destination with Holland America, Royal Caribbean and Carnival visiting this port for rest and relaxation. The Tampa Port Authority is vital to the livelihood of the metropolis.Large corporations include OSI Restaurant Partners, WellCare Health Plans and TECO Energy. MacDill Air Force Base employs more than 15,000 personnel.The Tampa International Airport serves the community. Interstate Highways 4, 75 and 275 connect the city, and Amtrak's Silver Star travels to Tampa. The Hillsborough Area Regional Transit Authority provides bus service to Tampa. The TECO line offers street car service to the community. Water taxis are also available in this modern city.There are an abundance of great opportunities for enjoying the sun, heat and water in Tampa. Families have numerous entertainment options, including the Tampa Museum of Art, Children's Museum and Florida Orchestra. Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, Adventure Island and the Florida Aquarium are incredible destinations. There are more than 165 parks and beaches in the Tampa area.There are 28 public libraries for learning about the world and more than 20 hospitals to serve the health care needs of the population. The University of South Florida also calls Tampa home.The skyline of this city is impressive with its post-modern architecture. The Sunshine Skyway Bridge is a popular site for photographs with its fan-like appearance.The Babe Zaharias Golf Course is for golfing enthusiasts. Since 1904, The Gasparilla Pirate Festival has been taking place as a mock pirate invasion. There are many exciting and relaxing events in this city. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tampa Bay Rays are rising professional sports teams full of the energetic passion of this Southern city. Tampa apartments place you in the center of all this action.