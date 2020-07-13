All apartments in Tampa
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:11 PM

Mosaic Westshore

Open Now until 6pm
110 S Hoover Blvd · (813) 324-6924
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

110 S Hoover Blvd, Tampa, FL 33609
Beach Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 404 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,317

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 745 sqft

Unit 458 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,317

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 745 sqft

Unit 548 · Avail. now

$1,433

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 865 sqft

See 7+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 307 · Avail. now

$1,967

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1092 sqft

Unit 536 · Avail. Oct 4

$1,977

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1199 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 616 · Avail. now

$2,583

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1480 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Mosaic Westshore.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
bathtub
carpet
ice maker
oven
range
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
bike storage
business center
car charging
conference room
e-payments
fire pit
game room
guest parking
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
pool table
shuffle board
smoke-free community
trash valet
Move into a one, two or three-bedroom residence at Mosaic Westshore and experience a true luxury apartment, Tampa-style, with views of the bay and lush tropical landscaping. The finest appointments, amenities and services accentuate the scenery, while the location places you right between the beach and the highlights of downtown. Tropical landscaping is a must, but only Mosaic Westshore enhances the lush greenery with an interior courtyard pool with sun lounge and a barbeque pavilion. Furthermore, when you want excitement, our Westshore Tampa Apartments place you seconds from the Westshore Plaza Mall and minutes from the best of downtown, including Ybor City, the Performing Arts Center and top area employers in the financial district.Apartments in Tampa FL 33607 place you in the center of the action with a great climate, numerous entertainment options and recreational activities. In 2011, there were more than 340,000 residents in the city of Tampa.The word "Tampa" in the Calusa language means "sticks of fire." In 2008, Forbes ranked Tampa as the fifth-best outdoor city. Tampa has a humid subtropical climate determined by the ocean weather patterns.Commercial fishing, phosphates and cigars have become important industries for Tampa, Florida. The proximity to Cuba and the Dominican Republic has made this city an important cigar hub for Vicente Martinez Ybor. Spanish culture is very prevalent in the Cruise ships make Tampa a frequent destination with Holland America, Royal Caribbean and Carnival visiting this port for rest and relaxation. The Tampa Port Authority is vital to the livelihood of the metropolis.Large corporations include OSI Restaurant Partners, WellCare Health Plans and TECO Energy. MacDill Air Force Base employs more than 15,000 personnel.The Tampa International Airport serves the community. Interstate Highways 4, 75 and 275 connect the city, and Amtrak's Silver Star travels to Tampa. The Hillsborough Area Regional Transit Authority provides bus service to Tampa. The TECO line offers street car service to the community. Water taxis are also available in this modern city.There are an abundance of great opportunities for enjoying the sun, heat and water in Tampa. Families have numerous entertainment options, including the Tampa Museum of Art, Children's Museum and Florida Orchestra. Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, Adventure Island and the Florida Aquarium are incredible destinations. There are more than 165 parks and beaches in the Tampa area.There are 28 public libraries for learning about the world and more than 20 hospitals to serve the health care needs of the population. The University of South Florida also calls Tampa home.The skyline of this city is impressive with its post-modern architecture. The Sunshine Skyway Bridge is a popular site for photographs with its fan-like appearance.The Babe Zaharias Golf Course is for golfing enthusiasts. Since 1904, The Gasparilla Pirate Festival has been taking place as a mock pirate invasion. There are many exciting and relaxing events in this city. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tampa Bay Rays are rising professional sports teams full of the energetic passion of this Southern city. Tampa apartments place you in the center of all this action.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65 per applicant
Deposit: $100 (1 bedroom); $200 (2 bedroom); $300 (3 bedroom) with approved screening - plus additional one months rent if approved with conditions.
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500
limit: 2
restrictions: 40 lbs max combined weight of two pets - no aggressive breeds
Dogs
fee: $500
restrictions: No aggressive breeds - 40 lbs max combined weight
Cats
fee: $500
restrictions: 40 lbs max combined weight
Parking Details: Garage.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Mosaic Westshore have any available units?
Mosaic Westshore has 13 units available starting at $1,317 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does Mosaic Westshore have?
Some of Mosaic Westshore's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Mosaic Westshore currently offering any rent specials?
Mosaic Westshore is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Mosaic Westshore pet-friendly?
Yes, Mosaic Westshore is pet friendly.
Does Mosaic Westshore offer parking?
Yes, Mosaic Westshore offers parking.
Does Mosaic Westshore have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Mosaic Westshore offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Mosaic Westshore have a pool?
Yes, Mosaic Westshore has a pool.
Does Mosaic Westshore have accessible units?
Yes, Mosaic Westshore has accessible units.
Does Mosaic Westshore have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Mosaic Westshore has units with dishwashers.
