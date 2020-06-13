/
bayonet point
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:42 PM
104 Apartments for rent in Bayonet Point, FL
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Beacon Woods Village
1 Unit Available
12409 Eagleswood Dr. Unit D
12409 Eagleswood Drive, Bayonet Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1116 sqft
55+ 2 story, 2 Bed /2Bath Furnished Condo- Short Term or Long Term!! - This is a perfect home for a snowbird! Just pack a suitcase and come relax in Sunny Florida! Many options available! -Short term furnished home includes cable/internet,
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Coventry
1 Unit Available
10731 Premier Ave
10731 Premier Avenue, Bayonet Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
914 sqft
10731 Premier Ave Available 06/15/20 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Clean & Cozy Home for Rent - Really nice 2 bedroom , 1.5 bath home. Nice kitchen and very clean. 900.00 month, 1800.00 security deposit. 50.00 application fee and a 45.00 lease prep fee.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Jasmine Trails
1 Unit Available
8404 Duval Dr.
8404 Duval Drive, Bayonet Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1150 sqft
Large 2/2/1 in Jasmine Trails with wood/tile floors, Fresh paint, and Fully Fenced Yard!!!! - PLEASE CALL US TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION OR TO VIEW THIS HOME! 727-741-4651 ^^^^^ This is the fastest way to get a response and schedule a tour!!
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Jasmine Lakes
1 Unit Available
8031 Lotus Drive
8031 Lotus Drive, Bayonet Point, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1349 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Village Woods
1 Unit Available
12217 DARWOOD DRIVE
12217 Darwood Drive, Bayonet Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1029 sqft
Two bedroom, two bath condo in Beacon Woods. 55 plus . Freshly painted inside and out. All new flooring throughout. Carpet in the bedrooms and pergo in all other rooms. No pets are allowed.
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
Jasmine Lakes
1 Unit Available
8034 JASMINE BOULEVARD
8034 Jasmine Boulevard, Bayonet Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
1245 sqft
ATTRACTIVE AND UPDATED 2 BED 2 BATH 1 CAR GARAGE OVER 1200SF. READY JUNE 19TH. NEWER KITCHEN CABINETS WITH BREAKFAST BAR
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
Griffin Park
1 Unit Available
12203 Windriver Lane #11
12203 Windriver Lane, Bayonet Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
850 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED Lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bath ground floor Condo unit that is fully furnished with everything you will need for a great Florida vacation! Gated entry, no rear neighbors in this building, beautifully furnished and appointed, community
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
Gulf Highlands
1 Unit Available
11615 PAIGE DRIVE
11615 Paige Drive, Bayonet Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1128 sqft
2 bedroom 1.5 baths with living room, dining room, 1 car garage, and family room. Plenty of storage space with a free standing shed int he back yard. Enjoy your privacy in fully fenced in back yards. Move-in ready.
Last updated April 10 at 04:06am
Holiday Hill Estates
1 Unit Available
7623 Rottingham Road
7623 Rottingham Road, Bayonet Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,086
1163 sqft
***Available Now*** 2BR 2BA corner lot home completely fenced is move-in ready! Home features include newer wood cabinets and Corian counters in a fully applianced kitchen, a large bonus room for additional space as an office or create your own
Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
Gulf Highlands
1 Unit Available
11631 Enterprise Dr
11631 Enterprise Drive, Bayonet Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$932
1176 sqft
Beautiful UPGRADED AND SPACIOUS 2 Bedroom/ 2 Bath completely remodeled home!!! THIS IS A MUST SEE AND WONT LAST LONG!!!! DONT MISS OUT ON THIS GREAT DEAL! The kitchen has been updated with GRANITE counters with Breakfast Bar, newer STAINLESS
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Jasmine Lakes
1 Unit Available
10106 Willow Drive
10106 Willow Drive, Bayonet Point, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1096 sqft
Refreshed 3/2/1 ini Port Richey - This Home Features an Updated Kitchen with Granite, Updated Bathrooms. Spacious Bedrooms. Newer Flooring and Freshly Painted inside. Enjoy the Screen enclosed lanai. Convenient to Shopping and Restaurants.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Village Woods
1 Unit Available
7504 Danube Ln
7504 Danube Drive, Bayonet Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1129 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED 2/2 55+ CONDO - Property Id: 236313 Fully furnished 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, living room, dining room, kitchen, lanai. Cable, water, trash pick up and lawn maintenance included.
Last updated December 18 at 10:32am
Palm Terrace Gardens
1 Unit Available
11205 Snyder Ave.
11205 Snyder Avenue, Bayonet Point, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1630 sqft
Large 3/2/1 with a privacy fence and pool!!! - This home ia a 3/2/1 with a pool & a privacy fence! * 1630 SQUARE FEET* Updated kitchen NEWER cabinents NEWER countertops wood floors in living areas Updated bathrooms NEWER light fixtures One car
Results within 1 mile of Bayonet Point
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 09:18pm
2 Units Available
Miguel Place
8940 Miguel Pl, Port Richey, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$745
2 Bedrooms
$919
Near SR-54 and Gulf Coast beaches. Garden-style community near the parks and trails. Pet-friendly community. Gym provided. Modern interiors with new appliances and extra storage. Spacious interiors.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Embassy Hills
1 Unit Available
9315 Crabtree Lane
9315 Crabtree Lane, Jasmine Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1066 sqft
Remodeled 2Br/2Ba Home with large fenced yard and garage - Adorable 2 Bedroom 2 Bath, completely renovated and move-in ready. Great Port Richey location near schools, shopping, parks, and more. Terms: - $1110.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Regency Park
1 Unit Available
9615 Gray Fox Lane
9615 Gray Fox Lane, Jasmine Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
744 sqft
2/1/2 pool home - This is a 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with a 1 car garage. It includes a fenced in back yard with a screened in porch and splash pool. The home has new flooring and paint throughout. Pool maintenance is included in the rent.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
San Clemente East
1 Unit Available
6824 AMARILLO STREET
6824 Amarillo Street, Jasmine Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1387 sqft
CHARMING 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH HOME - PORT RICHEY - 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH RANCH STYLE HOME THAT IS SPACIOUS AND CHARMING HAS ENDLESS POTENTIAL.. FRESHLY PAINTED WITH NEW WINDOW TREATMENTS AND LUXURY VINYL PLANK FLOORINGTHROUGHOUT THE ENTIRE HOME.
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Berkley Woods
1 Unit Available
8712 Ashbury Dr
8712 Ashbury Drive, Hudson, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1968 sqft
This home becomes available on JULY 15TH! This amazing home is located in Berkley Woods in Hudson, FL. It has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage, and also has a den. The kitchen has a fridge, stove, microwave hood, and dishwasher.
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
The Lakes
1 Unit Available
9521 Richwood Ln
9521 Richwood Lane, Jasmine Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$975
860 sqft
This home has no carpets and has been recently completely re-modeled with wood plank and Tile floors throughout. 3 Bed/ 1 Bath. 1 Car Attached Garage. Backyard is fenced. Open Floor Plan.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Ravenswood Village
1 Unit Available
13213 Shadberry Lane
13213 Shadberry Lane, Hudson, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1771 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
Pleasure Isles
1 Unit Available
13326 SUSAN DRIVE
13326 Susan Drive, Hudson, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1400 sqft
Come live the Florida lifestyle in this Lovely waterfront home in Hudson in a non deed restricted neighborhood on a great Gulf access canal with Floating Dock! 3 bed, 2 bath, 1 car garage home has an open floor plan with a cute, eat in kitchen
Last updated May 15 at 06:43pm
The Lakes
1 Unit Available
8235 Penwood Drive
8235 Penwood Drive, Jasmine Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1512 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
Sea Ranch on The Gulf
1 Unit Available
13523 OUTBOARD COURT
13523 Outboard Court, Hudson, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1064 sqft
THIS CHARMING 3 BEDROOM, 1.5 BATH, 1 CAR GARAGE (WITH GARAGE DOOR OPENER) HOME HAS A FENCED BACK YARD AND IS ON A WIDE, GULF ACCESS CANAL.
Results within 5 miles of Bayonet Point
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 09:19pm
Orange Brook
2 Units Available
High Points
6611 Trichel Ln, New Port Richey, FL
Studio
$675
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$895
Located close to schools, dining and shopping. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with w/d hookup, hardwood floors and patio/balcony. 24-hour maintenance available and on-site laundry.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Bayonet Point rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,100.
Some of the colleges located in the Bayonet Point area include Florida Southern College, University of South Florida-Main Campus, Altierus Career College-Tampa, University of South Florida-St Petersburg, and Erwin Technical College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Bayonet Point from include Tampa, St. Petersburg, Clearwater, Brandon, and Lakeland.
