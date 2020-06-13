330 Apartments for rent in North Sarasota, FL

Apartment List
1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
1162 Grantham Dr.
1162 Grantham Dr, North Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1269 sqft
Townhouse - (RLNE5854847)

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1394 Grantham Dr.
1394 Grantham Dr, North Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1575 sqft
1394 Grantham Dr. Available 07/02/20 3/2 Townhouse Near University Parkway - ANNUAL, UNFURNISHED TOWNHOUSE - 3 BEDROOMS/ 3 baths, in the gated community of Bradford Manor.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1097 Grantham Dr
1097 Grantham Dr, North Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2097 sqft
Brand new 3B 2.5B large townhome 4rent in Sarasota - Property Id: 289804 Brand-new end-unit townhome for rent in Bradford Manor, a gated community.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1098 GRANTHAM DRIVE
1098 Grantham Dr, North Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1713 sqft
BRAND NEW TOWNHOME in North Sarasota FOR RENT. CORNER UNIT in a gated community with 1,713 sq ft 3 beds 2.5 baths and plenty of storage. Gorgeous large kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steal appliances.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1106 GRANTHAM DRIVE
1106 Grantham Dr, North Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1187 sqft
Move in ready, 2 floor condo located in a gated community close to it all! This condo has carpet throughout, newer tile downstairs.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
15 Units Available
The Lexington
3510 Cheshire Sq, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$885
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1427 sqft
The Lexington offers one, two, three and four-bedroom floor plans with large living space, gourmet kitchens, washer/dryer (in select units) and private screened patios.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
28 Units Available
The Loop at 2800
2800 Telluride Loop, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,215
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,720
1319 sqft
Be prepared for a life of luxury. The newest community in Sarasota, Florida, The Loop at 2800 will feature plenty of indulgences.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
23 Units Available
Huntington Place
3201 Huntington Pl Dr, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,060
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
965 sqft
At Huntington Place Apartments in Sarasota, FL, community is everything. We offer the lifestyle you're seeking in a setting that provides all the comforts you need.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 12:51am
Contact for Availability
The Point at Bella Grove
8310 Bella Grove Circle, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Luxury living within miles of I-75 and Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport. Open-air community lounge with fireplace, pool, outdoor grilling area and fire pit. Apartments have gourmet kitchens, granite countertops and washer/dryer. Pet-friendly.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8341 38th Street Circle East
8341 38th Street Circle East, Manatee County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
821 sqft
Nice and clean condo on the last 3. floor in the gated community with amenities as: heated swimming pool, tennis courts, 24 H fitness center and more. Close to the restaurants, malls and nice beaches. More info & apply online at https://hunt.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4877 Tri Par Drive
4877 Tri Par Drive, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$845
4877 Tri Par D. - Spacious Mobile Home on a 55+ Community of Tri Par which is an amazing active community with great amenities. 2 Beds 1 bathroom close to Downtown and University Pkway. Onsite laundry facilities for all residents.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3399 Yonge Ave. #47
3399 Yonge Avenue, Desoto Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1656 sqft
3399 Yonge Ave.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3698 Parkridge Cir #26-104
3698 Parkridge Cir, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1954 sqft
3698 Parkridge Cir #26-104 Available 07/01/20 Large Lake View Town Home in Parkridge w/1 Car Garage - Note: WATER & BASIC CABLE INCLUDED Large (1954sf), LAKE VIEW two story townhome w/1 CAR GARAGE. Featuring 3 beds AND BONUS ROOM, 2.5 baths..

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1110 Villagio Cir #207
1110 Villagio Circle, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,095
822 sqft
1110 Villagio Cir #207 Available 07/01/20 1/1 with beautiful water views available July 1st - This spacious second floor condo has a stunning water view. There is a comfortable living/dining room area and a kitchen with breakfast bar.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2950 Viscaya Pl Unit 204
2950 Viscaya Place, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1058 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2950 Viscaya Pl Unit 204 in Sarasota. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2740 Coconut Bay Ln Unit 2C
2740 Coconut Bay Ln, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
714 sqft
Live in luxury in this one bedroom, one bath condo located in the gated community of Sarasota Palms! This condo has a spacious kitchen fit for a chef with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, lots of cabinet space, crown molding, ceiling

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
3417 Tallywood LN
3417 Tallywood Lane, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
This home is in a 55+ community. MOVE IN READY. Professionally managed home by Havenbrook Homes. There is a $45 application fee per adult applicant. Application includes background check and rental history check. Must make 3x the rental amount.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
2072 29th Street
2072 29th Street, Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1056 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
8342 ENCLAVE WAY
8342 Enclave Way, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1675 sqft
Beautiful second-floor condo built in 2018 with serene view in a gated community Soleil available for rent.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
3850 82ND AVENUE CIRCLE E
3850 82nd Avenue Circle East, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1661 sqft
Pet friendly! Very nice, shows like new: 3BR/2.5B unfurnished end-unit townhouse in beautiful San Michele. Mostly tile, carpeted upstairs. Inside utility room with washer & dryer. Attached 1-car garage.

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1185 VILLAGIO CIRCLE
1185 Villagio Circle, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1310 sqft
Newer condominium with 3 beds, 2 baths AND a car port. Private staircase to second floor entrance. The L-shaped living/dining room is open to the kitchen and has sliding doors to the spacious balcony.

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3438 Parkridge Cir., 34-201
3438 Parkridge Cir, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1417 sqft
For Lease - Townhouse /Condo (RLNE5760311)

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2703 Hidden Lake Dr North - Unit C
2703 Hidden Lake Drive North, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$895
661 sqft
Clean Affordable 1 BR / 1 Bath Condo For Rent in Hidden Lake Village - Clean, freshly painted, first floor, 1-bed, 1-bath condo unit in Hidden Lake Village. Great location that's close to downtown Sarasota and quick access to I-75.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8397 38th St. Cir. E, Unit 307
8397 38th Street Circle East, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1145 sqft
8397 38th St. Cir.
City GuideNorth Sarasota
With a range of stunning leisure activities and superb shopping on offer, and a year-round great climate, North Sarasota in the Sunshine State is all about high quality of life.

A Census-Designated Place in Florida's Sarasota County, with a population of just under seven thousand, which has grown more than 3% since the turn of the century, North Sarasota is part of the Bradenton-Sarasota-Venice metropolitan statistical area. Of its nearly four square miles, 3.7 are made up of land and 3.22% is water.

Moving to North Sarasota

If you're planning on making your home in North Sarasota you'll be wanting to know about places to live in the area. And if you've got your eye on rental property in particular, of course it makes sense to have some sort of idea in advance about the sort of home rentals that would suit your situation best, so that you don't waste your or anyone else's time. You may decide, for example, that you only want to look for somewhere with all bills paid and confine your search for places to rent to properties where these are included. Luckily you'll find a good range of places for rent in North Sarasota, including some great city apartments. And you may decide to go for somewhere right in the heart of town, or prefer a more peaceful spot on the edges of North Sarasota -- the choices are plentiful and they are all yours!

The good news about North Sarasota is that the house value growth rate is much lower than the state average, as well as being below the national average. This is reflected in rental values, so you should find the area a relatively cheap place to live in.

As when moving anywhere else, it's worth allowing up to six weeks before moving to North Sarasota to give yourself the best possible chance of finding your ideal new without giving yourself additional stress. Any longer than that and you could find yourself having to commit to a property without really being ready to move to the area yet. At the same time, you will need to be prepared to have your income, employment and credit histories checked out pretty rigorously, and to be able to supply proof of identity and to have a month's rent in advance ready to put down on your new home as a down payment.

Neighborhoods in North Sarasota

You'll find that, like most places, North Sarasota is made up of a number of distinct neighborhoods:

Desoto Acres: This is the oldest subdivision lying just out of Sarasota's city limits and the county's largest residential estate neighborhood, covering a mile and a half between Lockwood Ridge Road and Washington Boulevard just south of University Parkway. There are getting up to 400 homes in the district, each one occupying at least a couple acres. So you can find country estates in the heart of town!

Palm Terrace: This has a similar population density to other parts of North Sarasota, but (be warned) with longer commute times than other neighborhoods. It's also got a higher proportion of property owners as opposed renters, meaning you may just have to look that little bit harder for your dream rental home.

Living in North Sarasota

There are plenty of things to do in North Sarasota, where residents have access to attractions like the Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, which has grown from seven to 13 acres since opening in 1975, and is now home to 20,000 accessioned plants.

Equally, the Ringling Museum is set in some 60 acres and has an eclectic collection of Baroque art, while also incorporating the Museum of the Circus. Meanwhile, the golden beaches of Florida's Gulf Coast are on the doorstep. Yes, step outside to get your mail, and -- bam! -- there's the sand!

Move here and you'll soon be wondering why you ever lived anywhere else!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in North Sarasota?
The average rent price for North Sarasota rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,710.
What colleges and universities are located in or around North Sarasota?
Some of the colleges located in the North Sarasota area include Florida Southern College, Ringling College of Art and Design, University of South Florida-Main Campus, Altierus Career College-Tampa, and University of South Florida-St Petersburg. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to North Sarasota?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to North Sarasota from include Tampa, St. Petersburg, Clearwater, Brandon, and Bradenton.

