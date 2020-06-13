330 Apartments for rent in North Sarasota, FL📍
A Census-Designated Place in Florida's Sarasota County, with a population of just under seven thousand, which has grown more than 3% since the turn of the century, North Sarasota is part of the Bradenton-Sarasota-Venice metropolitan statistical area. Of its nearly four square miles, 3.7 are made up of land and 3.22% is water.
If you're planning on making your home in North Sarasota you'll be wanting to know about places to live in the area. And if you've got your eye on rental property in particular, of course it makes sense to have some sort of idea in advance about the sort of home rentals that would suit your situation best, so that you don't waste your or anyone else's time. You may decide, for example, that you only want to look for somewhere with all bills paid and confine your search for places to rent to properties where these are included. Luckily you'll find a good range of places for rent in North Sarasota, including some great city apartments. And you may decide to go for somewhere right in the heart of town, or prefer a more peaceful spot on the edges of North Sarasota -- the choices are plentiful and they are all yours!
The good news about North Sarasota is that the house value growth rate is much lower than the state average, as well as being below the national average. This is reflected in rental values, so you should find the area a relatively cheap place to live in.
As when moving anywhere else, it's worth allowing up to six weeks before moving to North Sarasota to give yourself the best possible chance of finding your ideal new without giving yourself additional stress. Any longer than that and you could find yourself having to commit to a property without really being ready to move to the area yet. At the same time, you will need to be prepared to have your income, employment and credit histories checked out pretty rigorously, and to be able to supply proof of identity and to have a month's rent in advance ready to put down on your new home as a down payment.
You'll find that, like most places, North Sarasota is made up of a number of distinct neighborhoods:
Desoto Acres: This is the oldest subdivision lying just out of Sarasota's city limits and the county's largest residential estate neighborhood, covering a mile and a half between Lockwood Ridge Road and Washington Boulevard just south of University Parkway. There are getting up to 400 homes in the district, each one occupying at least a couple acres. So you can find country estates in the heart of town!
Palm Terrace: This has a similar population density to other parts of North Sarasota, but (be warned) with longer commute times than other neighborhoods. It's also got a higher proportion of property owners as opposed renters, meaning you may just have to look that little bit harder for your dream rental home.
There are plenty of things to do in North Sarasota, where residents have access to attractions like the Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, which has grown from seven to 13 acres since opening in 1975, and is now home to 20,000 accessioned plants.
Equally, the Ringling Museum is set in some 60 acres and has an eclectic collection of Baroque art, while also incorporating the Museum of the Circus. Meanwhile, the golden beaches of Florida's Gulf Coast are on the doorstep. Yes, step outside to get your mail, and -- bam! -- there's the sand!
Move here and you'll soon be wondering why you ever lived anywhere else!