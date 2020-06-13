/
/
pasadena hills
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:19 PM
147 Apartments for rent in Pasadena Hills, FL📍
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
37218 Kossik Road
37218 Kossik Road, Pasadena Hills, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
SHOWPIECE COUNTRY HOME 5BR/3BA w/3000 sq ft Deck! 1.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Oak Creek
1 Unit Available
34023 Pickford Ct
34023 Pickford Court, Pasadena Hills, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2080 sqft
Limited Promotional Offer 1/2 Off First Months Rent if leased by 7/30/2020!!!Gorgeous 4/ 2 home located in the highly desirable community of Oak Creek! Warm and inviting from the moment you step into the foyer that embraces this open floor plan with
Results within 1 mile of Pasadena Hills
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
8 Units Available
Preserve at Zephyr Ridge
35940 Inspiration Dr, Zephyrhills, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,025
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,223
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,464
1314 sqft
Your search for apartments in Zephyrhills, FL is over.
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Chapel Pines
1 Unit Available
30146 Rattana Court
30146 Rattana Court, Wesley Chapel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1292 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
City Of Zephyrhills
1 Unit Available
5552 8th St
5552 8th Street, Zephyrhills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
CUTE Downtown Zhills 2BR/1BA! Laminate Wood Floors, NO APPLICATION FEE! - Laminate Wood Floors Throughout the Main Living Area and Bedrooms. Front Porch w/Utility Shed Out Back for Storage.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7718 Tuscan Bay Circle
7718 Tuscan Bay Circle, Wesley Chapel, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,100
2447 sqft
5 Bedroom in Epperson Ranch South !!! - This 5 bedroom, 2 1/5 bathroom Epperson Ranch South home is amazing! This is the community with the amazing lagoon pool !!! 100/100 high speed internet is included with your rent and SO MUCH MORE !!!! Sorry
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
San Antonio
1 Unit Available
12613 Curley St
12613 Curley Street, San Antonio, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
851 sqft
LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! HIGHLY DESIRED and NEWLY RENOVATED - FRESH PAINT, NEW KITCHEN CABINETRY, NEW BATH VANITY AND NEW FRIDGE! This wonderful 2 bedroom apartment is perfectly nestled in quiet San Antonio - right off of Curley Street!
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Bridgewater
1 Unit Available
6911 Sotra St
6911 Sotra Street, Wesley Chapel, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1979 sqft
4 Bedroom / 2 Bath - Single family home located in Bridgewater of Pasco County! This home features a great floor plan with a formal living / dining room combo, open kitchen with center island overlooking family room, spacious master bedroom with
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Eloian
1 Unit Available
30929 Eloian Dr
30929 Eloian Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1300 sqft
This beautiful well maintained 3 bedroom/2 bath + Bonus room home. Feels like you live in the country yet close to everything in Wesley Chapel/Zephyrhills with mature shade trees scattered throughout this massive yard.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Bridgewater
1 Unit Available
31032 Stone Arch Ave
31032 Stone Arch Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1632 sqft
GREAT BRIDGEWATER COMMUNITY/ WATERFRONT HOA APPROVAL REQUIRED- 3 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM WATERFRONT HOME. FROM THE BEAUTIFUL FOYER AT THE ENTRYWAY YOU SEE THE OPEN & SPACIOUS GREAT ROOM WITH A FORMAL DINING ROOM OFF TO THE SIDE.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Crestview Hills
1 Unit Available
7608 MERCHANTVILLE CIRCLE
7608 Merchantville Circle, Zephyrhills, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1350 sqft
This nice 1350 hdt sq ft home is located in a quiet community and features 3 bedroom, 2 full bathrooms and a 2 car garage. The kitchen features light cream appliances, oak cabinets, eating space, breakfast bar and opens to the family room.
1 of 5
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
6116 9th Street
6116 9th Street, Zephyrhills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$750
896 sqft
Two bedroom 1 bath duplex - Two bedroom 1 bath duplex with screened pation and fenced back yard. Close to schools and shopping. (RLNE5756665)
1 of 14
Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
36243 Lake Chase Blvd Bldg 1
36243 Lake Chase Boulevard, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$990
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Please call Norma Newgent at 813-892-9147 to see this 3 bedroom, 2 bath unit features 1029 sq. ft. of living space. Split floor plan, inside laundry and comes with a washer and dryer. Hurry!
Results within 5 miles of Pasadena Hills
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated June 13 at 04:15pm
$
171 Units Available
Parc at Wesley Chapel
5561 Post Oak Boulevard, Wesley Chapel, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,335
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1139 sqft
Enjoy Wesley Chapel living at Parc at Wesley Chapel. You'll find this community on Post Oak Blvd in Wesley Chapel. Let the professional leasing staff show you everything this community has in store.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 03:27pm
$
48 Units Available
Altis Wiregrass Ranch
28878 Golden Vista Blvd, Wesley Chapel, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,147
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,412
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,944
1405 sqft
Apartments feature designer finishes, meticulous attention to details and updated technology. Community offers pet park, swaying hammocks and heated saltwater pool. Located just off highway 56 and close to shopping and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
9 Units Available
Columns at Cypress Point
4330 Point Cypress Blvd, Wesley Chapel, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,015
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1409 sqft
WELCOME TO THE COLUMNS AT CYPRESS POINTSetting new standards for luxury living, The Columns at Cypress Point combines the perfect location with first class service and amenities found only in the finest of apartment homes.
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
20 Units Available
Sweetwater
12813 Ware Ln, Dade City, FL
1 Bedroom
$959
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1357 sqft
Comfortable units with separate dining areas, garden tubs and walk-in closets. Onsite amenities include a business center, 24-hour gym and playground. Close to the Green Swamp Wilderness Preserve. Near I-75.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
28546 Tranquil Lake Circle
28546 Tranquil Lake Cir, Wesley Chapel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2319 sqft
Sophisticated 3BR/2.5BA Townhome at the Arbors at Wiregrass Ranch! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. Beautiful Almost NEW, upscale, townhome in the Arbors at Wiregrass Ranch community. Maintenance free, Lawn service included.
1 of 40
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3289 Gentle Dell Ct.
3289 Gentle Dell Ct, Wesley Chapel, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,120
2251 sqft
Newer 4 Bedroom, 2.5 bath, loft plus den townhome in Wesley Chapel - Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, loft plus den townhome located in the Arbors at Wiregrass Ranch. Home is located on a cul-de-sac flanked by ponds.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
37645 Hendley Ave
37645 Henley Avenue, Dade City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
Historic District 2BR/1BA Home Built For Quiet Dade City Living Close to All Downtown Restaurants & Shops! - Beautiful Dade City 2 BR/1BA Home with Laminate Wood Floors, HUGE Fenced In Backyard, Central AC, Large Kitchen, and Updated Appliances.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Country Walk
1 Unit Available
32685 Dashel palm ln
32685 Dashel Palm Ln, Wesley Chapel, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2260 sqft
Beautiful Brand New Home! - New Construction, two-story home includes a spacious kitchen the living and dining area are open, a powder bath, plenty of closets space, Upstairs, the large owners suite includes a walk-in closet and ensuite bathroom
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6737 Angus Valley Dr
6737 Angus Valley Drive, Pasco County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,475
1800 sqft
A newely remodeled 4 bedroom 2 bath 1800 sqft home on over a one acre fenced lot with brand new cabinets, granite countertops, tile floor throughout. Has a walk in closet in the master bedroom and also has a barn and other overhead coverings.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Moores
1 Unit Available
4928 19th St
4928 19th Street, Zephyrhills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
CUTE 2BR/1BA w/Tons of Outdoor Space, Fully Fenced...Bring Rover! - Outdoor Lover's Dream Come True.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Moores
1 Unit Available
4932 4th St.,
4932 4th Street, Zephyrhills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$825
- (RLNE5817311)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Pasadena Hills rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,880.
Some of the colleges located in the Pasadena Hills area include Florida Southern College, Polk State College, University of South Florida-Main Campus, Altierus Career College-Tampa, and University of South Florida-St Petersburg. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Pasadena Hills from include Tampa, St. Petersburg, Clearwater, Brandon, and Lakeland.
