All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 9602 North Aster Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
9602 North Aster Avenue
Last updated March 23 2020 at 11:16 PM

9602 North Aster Avenue

9602 Aster Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9602 Aster Avenue, Tampa, FL 33612
North Tampa

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include a neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9602 North Aster Avenue have any available units?
9602 North Aster Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 9602 North Aster Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9602 North Aster Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9602 North Aster Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 9602 North Aster Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 9602 North Aster Avenue offer parking?
No, 9602 North Aster Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 9602 North Aster Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9602 North Aster Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9602 North Aster Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 9602 North Aster Avenue has a pool.
Does 9602 North Aster Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9602 North Aster Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9602 North Aster Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 9602 North Aster Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9602 North Aster Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 9602 North Aster Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

2Bayshore
101 W Beach Pl
Tampa, FL 33606
The Place at Davis Islands
411 Danube Avenue
Tampa, FL 33606
Cortland Westshore
6207 S. West Shore Blvd.
Tampa, FL 33616
Audubon Village
5830 Memorial Hwy
Tampa, FL 33615
Southern Cove
8741 Grove Ter
Tampa, FL 33617
Deerpath on the Lake
10200 N Armenia Ave
Tampa, FL 33612
Promenade At Tampa Palms
16200 Enclave at Village Dr
Tampa, FL 33647
Mosaic Westshore
110 S Hoover Blvd
Tampa, FL 33609

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 Bedroom ApartmentsTampa 2 Bedroom Apartments
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Apartments
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Carver City Lincoln GardensChannel DistrictOld Seminole Heights
Temple CrestMac Farlane Park

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College