8543 Brushleaf Way
Last updated January 8 2020 at 8:20 AM

8543 Brushleaf Way

8543 Brushleaf Way · No Longer Available
Location

8543 Brushleaf Way, Tampa, FL 33647
West Meadows

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Beautiful townhouse in the heart of New Tampa, in a desirable gated community. This Townhouse offers 2 Bedrooms and 2.5 Baths with reserved parking. The fully tiled main floor features an amazing kitchen with gorgeous cabinetry, granite counter tops, a half bath, rounded out by a Family room, a small fenced area in the back is perfect for entertaining guests. Upstairs you'll find 2 bedrooms with its private bathrooms, Washer/Dryer closet, the master offers a large walk-in shower, the other bathroom has a tub/shower combination. You also have access to the community pool. All this perfectly located to Wiregrass Mall, The New Tampa Premium Outlets and Costco, fine dining, and schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8543 Brushleaf Way have any available units?
8543 Brushleaf Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 8543 Brushleaf Way have?
Some of 8543 Brushleaf Way's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8543 Brushleaf Way currently offering any rent specials?
8543 Brushleaf Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8543 Brushleaf Way pet-friendly?
No, 8543 Brushleaf Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 8543 Brushleaf Way offer parking?
Yes, 8543 Brushleaf Way does offer parking.
Does 8543 Brushleaf Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8543 Brushleaf Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8543 Brushleaf Way have a pool?
Yes, 8543 Brushleaf Way has a pool.
Does 8543 Brushleaf Way have accessible units?
No, 8543 Brushleaf Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8543 Brushleaf Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8543 Brushleaf Way has units with dishwashers.
