8543 Brushleaf Way

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher parking pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry Property Amenities parking pool

Beautiful townhouse in the heart of New Tampa, in a desirable gated community. This Townhouse offers 2 Bedrooms and 2.5 Baths with reserved parking. The fully tiled main floor features an amazing kitchen with gorgeous cabinetry, granite counter tops, a half bath, rounded out by a Family room, a small fenced area in the back is perfect for entertaining guests. Upstairs you'll find 2 bedrooms with its private bathrooms, Washer/Dryer closet, the master offers a large walk-in shower, the other bathroom has a tub/shower combination. You also have access to the community pool. All this perfectly located to Wiregrass Mall, The New Tampa Premium Outlets and Costco, fine dining, and schools.