hyde park north
260 Apartments for rent in Hyde Park North, Tampa, FL
34 Units Available
2Bayshore
101 W Beach Pl, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,525
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,757
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,343
1082 sqft
Minutes from the waterfront and Highway 618. Luxury living with stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Fun on-site amenities including yoga, courtyard, bike storage and 24-hour gym. Green community. On-site business center.
1 Unit Available
101 W Beach Pl 2
101 Beach Place, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,612
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous Bayshore apartment community - Property Id: 233442 Gorgeous Bayshore location. Walk to Harbour Island, Hyde Pk, Publix and Riverwalk. Saltwater pool, outdoor kitchen, two story renovated 24/7 fitness center overlooking the water.
1 Unit Available
345 Bayshore Blvd Unit 1810
345 Bayshore Boulevard, Tampa, FL
Studio
$2,300
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
345 Bayshore Blvd Condo for RENT! Prime location with spectacular views! - This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath, furnished unit has all you could need, from the linens to the forks and coffee pot.
1 Unit Available
212 W Beach Pl #1
212 Beach Place, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
800 sqft
FIRST MONTHS RENT FREE Adorable 2 bedroom 1 bath first floor unit located just 2 locks from Bayshore Blv.Close to everything downtown Tampa has to offer!Updated kitchen boast franite counter tops and stainless steel appliances.
1 Unit Available
215 West Beach Place, Unit 202
215 Beach Place, Tampa, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,350
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
BeachHouse Apartments is a boutique apartment complex conveniently located within walking distance to downtown Tampa, University of Tampa, Bayshore, restaurants and more! This recently remodeled 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment is outfitted with new
1 Unit Available
609 W AZEELE STREET
609 West Azeele Street, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
500 sqft
Studio apartment located on back of property. Has a full kitchen and small foyer/sitting area separate from the bedroom. Recently painted, new flooring, blinds, and refrigerator.
1 Unit Available
345 Bayshore Blvd #1607
345 Bayshore Blvd, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1714 sqft
345 Bayshore-Waterfront views! - Fabulous 16th Floor unit at 345 Bay shore Blvd. Enjoy this 3 bedroom 2.5 bath condo with 2 balconies and views of Bayshore and the Bay and pool.Private Master bedroom balcony has water-view.
Results within 1 mile of Hyde Park North
15 Units Available
Bell Channelside
1120 E Twiggs St, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,424
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,634
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,390
1707 sqft
Residents can walk to both the Tampa Union Station and Ybor Channel from this location. Luxury features include a guest suite, garage parking, coffee bar and yoga. Units are recently renovated and have hardwood flooring.
47 Units Available
Post Hyde Park
502 S Fremont Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,415
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,425
1384 sqft
Located just a short distance from Bayshore Boulevard and Hyde Park Village. Units range from apartments to townhomes, and offer granite counters, in-unit laundry and bathtubs.
37 Units Available
Channel Club Apartments
1115 E Twiggs St, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,630
511 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,805
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,710
1209 sqft
Welcome to Channel Club, where you will experience a life of luxury and a view from the top! Our Channelside apartments are uniquely designed with your lifestyle in mind and include access to exceptional resident amenities and conveniences.
20 Units Available
The Slade at Channelside
1190 E Washington St, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,531
723 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,593
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,147
1129 sqft
Situated between the Ybor Channel and Selmon Expressway, this property has a pool, yoga studio, concierge, hot tub and 24-hour gym for residents to enjoy. Units are recently renovated and feature hardwood flooring.
15 Units Available
Bleecker Hyde Park
1702 W Cleveland St, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,496
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,291
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,009
1001 sqft
Upscale units just north of the Selmon Expressway near Hyde Park. Apartments feature granite countertops with tile backsplash, European-style cabinetry and wood blinds. Coffee bar and social clubhouse on-site.
31 Units Available
Aurora
124 S Morgan St, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,446
694 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,809
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,070
1141 sqft
Just 8 miles from Busch Gardens. Easy access to interstates 4 and 275, and close to Tampa Bay beaches. Studio, one- and two-bedroom units available. Hardwood floors, granite countertops, dishwashers and in-unit laundry.
19 Units Available
Havana Square
400 N Rome Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,420
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,128
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury resort living with premiere features: hardwood floors, granite counters, appliance package and relaxing bathtubs. Community offers a pool oasis, bocce court, full service gym, and convenient access to Tampa with I-275 nearby.
24 Units Available
Skyhouse Channelside
112 N 12th St, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,324
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,609
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,287
1046 sqft
Just off the water and near Highway 41. Stunning amenities including granite countertops, hardwood floors and fireplaces. On-site amenities include a coffee bar, 24-hour concierge service, pool, garages and clubhouse.
36 Units Available
Nine15
915 North Franklin Street, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,735
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,649
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,532
1119 sqft
In downtown Tampa's vibrant arts and entertainment district, these one- and two-bedroom high-rise apartment homes feature a gym, bike storage, car-charging stations and storage units.
10 Units Available
Pierhouse at Channelside
1226 E Cumberland Ave, Tampa, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,575
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1202 sqft
Excellent location close to entertainment like the Florida Aquarium. Units boast laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters and dishwasher. Luxurious community features include gym, parking, pool, internet access and clubhouse.
7 Units Available
Palma Ceia Hyde Park
2402 Teresa Cir, Tampa, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,255
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
835 sqft
In the middle of it all, Palma Ceia is the perfect blend of convenience and calm in one of Tampa’s most picturesque neighborhoods. STUDIO 1 AND 2 BEDROOMS
17 Units Available
NoHo Flats
401 N Rome Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Trendy apartments located in South Tampa with close proximity to downtown area. Apartments feature hardwood floors, granite counters, fireplace and extra storage. Amenities include trash valet, courtyard, clubhouse, pool and 24-hour gym.
32 Units Available
Anchor Riverwalk
109 W Fortune St, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,799
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,449
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,549
1462 sqft
Large one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with lots of light and great views. Community features two resort-style pools, a two-story fitness space and a sky lounge. Located right on the Tampa Riverwalk.
22 Units Available
Manor Riverwalk
202 S Parker St, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,686
616 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,022
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,629
1199 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Manor Riverwalk in Tampa. View photos, descriptions and more!
34 Units Available
Altis Grand Central
504 W Grand Central Ave, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,659
647 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,788
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,417
1017 sqft
Experience a new dimension at Altís Grand Central, a new reality created from vivid imagination; apartment living with a level of sophistication that once only existed in your dreams.
25 Units Available
500 Harbour Island
500 Knights Run Ave, Tampa, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,131
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,801
1249 sqft
Island living, with nearby shopping and dining; across from local trolley stop. Studio, 1- and 2-bedroom apartments with air conditioning, in-unit laundry and patio or balcony with stunning views. Community has pool, hot tub, and more.
37 Units Available
Olympus Harbour Island
301 Harbour Place Dr, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,895
634 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,889
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,640
1225 sqft
An elegant and supplicated community near shopping, entertainment and fine dining. Apartments feature movable kitchen islands, spa-like bathrooms, and full-sized washers and dryers in each home. Large balconies overlooking the city available.
