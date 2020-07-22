/
139 Apartments for rent in Connerton, FL📍
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
Connerton Village
21100 PASSIVE PORCH DRIVE
21100 Passive Porch Drive, Connerton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1608 sqft
For Lease. Picture Perfect and Move In Ready. Almost new and energy efficient home built in 2018, 3BR-2BR with 1608 sq.ft. of living area.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
Connerton Village
8741 SHADY PAVILLION COURT
8741 Shady Pavillion Court, Connerton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2186 sqft
Welcome home to a beautiful and elegant home in desirable Connerton Subdivision. Enter into an awesome foyer with all ceramic large tile flooring.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
Connerton Village
8641 SAVORY WALK DRIVE
8641 Savory Walk Drive, Connerton, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2271 sqft
STOP!!!! Don't miss this Gorgeous Bedroom, 2 and a half bath Former Model home in desirable Connerton.
Results within 1 mile of Connerton
Last updated July 23 at 03:43 AM
18837 Litzau Lane
18837 Litzau Lane, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,145
2657 sqft
This lovely home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
7110 Moss Ledge Run
7110 Moss Ledge Run, Pasco County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,390
2605 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
19600 Timberbluff Drive
19600 Timberbluff Drive, Pasco County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,849
2657 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
18438 Fish Loop
18438 Fish Loop, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1591 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed 2bath home in great location. This home boasts a very large living room great for entertaining, cute kitchen with plenty of cabinets and counter space, new carpet in living room and fresh paint throughout.
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
Groves
7228 Cleopatra Dr
7228 Cleopatra Drive, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1340 sqft
Well cared for and Freshly Painted 2 Bed/2 Bath Villa with 2 Car Garage located in The Groved Golf & Country Club is available for Rent July 1st.
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
7925 Foxgrove Dr
7925 Foxgrove Dr, Pasco County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2030 sqft
THIS BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM HOME HAS A FANTASTIC FLOORPLAN WITH BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS AND A NICE DEN W/ FRENCH DOORS ON FIRST FLOOR! HOME HAS BRAND *NEW NEUTRAL PAINT THROUGHOUT INTERIOR HOME & NEW CARPET.
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
18639 New London Ave
18639 New London Avenue, Pasco County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,775
2738 sqft
2 story 4 Bedroom/ 3.5 Bathroom w/loft home in Asbel Estates in Land O Lakes.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
9913 EDMONTON DRIVE
9913 Edmonton Drive, Pasco County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$1,700
2468 sqft
Relax with the family in this 5 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home on a pond The master bedroom is downstairs and there are 4 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and a bonus room upstairs.
Results within 5 miles of Connerton
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
10448 Sky Flower Court
10448 Sky Flower Court, Pasco County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,195
2915 sqft
This lovely home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
Lake Padgett Estates
3208 Lake Saxon Drive
3208 Lake Saxon Drive, Land O' Lakes, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,945
2036 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
Dupree Lakes
5921 Cape Loop
5921 Cape Loop, Land O' Lakes, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,905
2482 sqft
What a beautiful and large home! Located in the Dupree Lakes Community in Land o' Lakes, this 2-story home sits on a quiet neighborhood street with very little traffic.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
25018 Bristlecone Ct
25018 Bristlecone Court, Pasco County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,395
3000 sqft
Property description a 5 bedroom 3 bath 3500 sqft executive home on a half acre corner lot that is fence. Has a caged pool with a spillover spa. Newly remodeled with high ceilings and a toasty fireplace.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
6737 Angus Valley Dr
6737 Angus Valley Drive, Pasco County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,475
1800 sqft
A newely remodeled 4 bedroom 2 bath 1800 sqft home on over a one acre fenced lot with brand new cabinets, granite countertops, tile floor throughout. Has a walk in closet in the master bedroom and also has a barn and other overhead coverings.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
Lone Star Ranch
12201 Deertrack Loop
12201 Deertrack Loop, Quail Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,524
1481 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
15846 Pond Rush Ct
15846 Pond Rush Court, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2355 sqft
SUNCOAST LAKES! WITH COMMUNITY FACILITIES AND POOL! TERRIFIC CONDITION! FENCED YARD, 3 BED 2-1/2 BATH WITH ADDITIONAL DEN, AND LOFT UPSTAIRS. 2350 SQ FT.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
Chelsea Meadows
4415 DYLAN LOOP
4415 Dylan Loop, Land O' Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1032 sqft
Location! Location! Lovely 2 story condo, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, 1032 SqFt Condo located in the heart of ever-growing Land o Lakes. Shopping, dining, libraries, schools, and other entertainment venues are only minutes away.
Last updated April 8 at 07:31 AM
Lake Padgett Pines
5105 Eagle Island Dr
5105 Eagle Island Drive, Land O' Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1554 sqft
Last updated April 8 at 07:31 AM
19830 Ellendale Dr
19830 Ellendale Drive, Pasco County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2449 sqft
BEAUTIFUL AND SPACIOUS 4 BED/ 2 BATH HOME IN OAKSTEAD GATED COMMUNITY. SENSATIONAL COMMUNITY AMENITIES TO INCLUDE COMMUNITY POOL, TENNIS COURTS, VOLLEYBALL, BASKETBALL COURTS & RECREATION BUILDING. TERRIFIC LOCATION! WITH 2449 SQ FT.
Last updated April 8 at 07:31 AM
Glendale Villas
21027 Voyager Blvd # K8
21027 Voyager Boulevard, Land O' Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$845
800 sqft
Last updated April 8 at 07:31 AM
Dupree Lakes
5938 Blue Sage Dr
5938 Blue Sage Drive, Land O' Lakes, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
2482 sqft
BEAUTIFUL TWO STORY 4 BEDROOM/ 2 BATH WITH A TWO CAR GARAGE, NICE CORNER LOT WITH DOUBLE ENTRY DOORS! HOME OFFERS LIVING ROOM DINING ROOM COMBO PLUS FAMILY ROOM! KITCHEN HAS 42' CHERRY CABINETS, STAINLESS STEEL FRIDGE AND ALL APPLIANCES
Last updated March 5 at 04:12 AM
Lake Padgett Estates
3633 Greatwood Court
3633 Greatwood Court, Land O' Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,835
2235 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Connerton area include Florida Southern College, Polk State College, University of South Florida-Main Campus, Altierus Career College-Tampa, and University of South Florida-St Petersburg. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Connerton from include Tampa, St. Petersburg, Clearwater, Brandon, and Lakeland.
