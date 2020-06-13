212 Apartments for rent in Plant City, FL

Good to Know

That’s no joke about the sinkholes. This community originally started out as farmland, and there’s still quite a bit of agriculture going on in these parts. Unfortunately, past farming techniques led to excess water seepage, which led to sinkholes. Eek. But no matter, Plant City is also the Winter Strawberry Capital of the World. From late February to early March every year, hardcore, strawberry-lovin Floridians converge on Plant City to savor the fruits of the farmhands labors and enjoy parades, contests, exhibits and the crowning of the Queen and her court. That means, by the way, youll definitely need a car. And hopefully a middling liking of strawberries.

What you dont need, wonderfully, is a long lead-time to find a place to live. Rents are low and vacancies are high, which is great news for apartment hunters. Some areas boast of vacancy rates as high as 17 percent, so feel free to swoop down last minute or be extra picky about your wants and needs. One more thing, a lot of apartment buildings are old school, so if youre looking for a sweet 2-bedroom rental close to downtown, you may have to actually go downtown and search on foot. Websites for complexes are few and far between.