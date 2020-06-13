212 Apartments for rent in Plant City, FL

Apartment List
$
6 Units Available
Century Lakehouse
3003 S Frontage Rd, Plant City, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,266
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,313
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,738
1521 sqft
Welcome to Century Lakehouse, Plant City's premier luxury apartment home community! Century Lakehouse was designed with you in mind. Situated on lake-front property, our community offers the best view.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Madison Park Road
2120 Village Park Rd, Plant City, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,180
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,393
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,446
1290 sqft
Newly renovated one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments include full-size washer/dryer, new kitchen appliances, brushed nickel finishes and wood vinyl flooring. Community has a pool, recreation courts and dog park.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
7 Units Available
Plantation at Walden Lake
1400 Plantation Blvd, Plant City, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,085
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,124
922 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,431
1170 sqft
Quiet community located close to shopping, fine dining and entertainment. One, two and three bedroom floor plans with plush carpeting, breakfast bars and large closets. Pool with sun deck, playgorund and storage units.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4726 Bloom Drive
4726 Bloom Drive, Plant City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,502
1270 sqft
Beautifully Updated Plant City Home Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
804 Hamlin St
804 West Hamlin Street, Plant City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
983 sqft
Unique 3 bedrooms, 1 bath house for rent in Plant City! Central AC, large fenced yard with a doggy door, and a beautiful side patio. Conveniently located on a quiet street near Interstate 4, Alexander Street and downtown Plant City.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
4739 Bloom Drive
4739 Bloom Drive, Plant City, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1507 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Walden Lake
1 Unit Available
4317 Kipling Avenue
4317 Kipling Avenue, Plant City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1515 sqft
SECLUDED Nestled in the middle of the beautiful Walden Lake subdivision is this stunning 3-bedroom 2-bathroom 1515 square foot house.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2208 N Johnson Street
2208 North Johnson Street, Plant City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1173 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,173 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
606 Gordon Street Apartment B
606 North Gordon Street, Plant City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
WE ACCEPT SECTION 8 VOUCHERS!! And Can Get You Automatically Approved! NO APPLICATION FEE!! Call NOW for a Showing! 813-325-8413 - Check Out This Cute 2BR/1BA Plant City Apartment w/ ALL Utilities Included! No Application Fee! Nice 2BR/1BA Apartment

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
714 S Evers St
714 South Evers Street, Plant City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1128 sqft
Cute 3/2 house for rent in Plant City! - ***AVAILABLE FOR SHOWINGS AFTER JUNE 5th**** Quaint 3 bedroom, 2 bath house for rent in Plant City. Hardwood flooring throughout, and covered parking! Application fee is $50.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Walden Lake
1 Unit Available
4221 BARRET AVENUE
4221 Barret Avenue, Plant City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1506 sqft
Walden Lake Home for rent AVAILABLE 6/16/2020! Updated Bathrooms & Updated Kitchen with Stainless Appliances and white cabinets. Carpet and Wood Tile floors throughout the home. Inviting backyard with Screened Porch over looking a gorgeous pond.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1213 GORDON OAKS DRIVE
1213 Gordon Oaks Drive, Plant City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,647
1550 sqft
You'll love the features this home has to offer. Sleek tile, vinyl plank and plush carpet floors are found throughout. The kitchen features stylish counters, updated appliances and chic, modern cabinets.

1 of 16

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3927 Creek Woods Drive
3927 Creek Woods Drive, Plant City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1265 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,265 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 19

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
1307 W WASHINGTON STREET
1307 West Washington Street, Plant City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
598 sqft
2/1 w/Brand New AC/Heater Window Unit, fresh paint and tile throughout located on quiet street in Plant City. W&D hook ups outside.Agent related to owner.
1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2606 Jim Johnson Rd ****
2606 Jim Johnson Road, Hillsborough County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1216 sqft
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE4739251)

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
16 Cardinal Crest Place
16 Cardinal Crest, Hillsborough County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
980 sqft
lake front living 55+ - Lake front home grab your fishing pole and sit under your trees and enjoy fishing all day. This home is fully furnished and ready for you to move in. Gated community with lots to do.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
13 Units Available
Valrico Station
108 Valrico Station Rd, Valrico, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,085
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1233 sqft
Just off Route 60. Lighted tennis courts, resort-style swimming pool with sundeck, and fitness center. Garages provided. Newly constructed. Gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors throughout. Playground.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2806 Colewood Ln
2806 Colewood Lane, Valrico, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
3517 sqft
Please call Christopher Skoff at 727-260-3208.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
3284 Sanoma Dr
3284 Sanoma Drive, Willow Oak, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1752 sqft
Beautiful South Lakeland home!! This lovely 4 bedroom 2 bath split plan home has a 2 car garage, a screened in patio. Cathedral ceiling in the living room and a breakfast bar in the kitchen create a nice open feeling.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Creekside
1 Unit Available
4877 Hickory Stream Ln
4877 Hickory Stream Lane, Polk County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1804 sqft
Home located in beautiful Creekside community off of HWY 60. 4 bedroom, 2 bath home on a large corner lot features an open floor plan making it perfect for entertaining.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
3813 Sleepy Hill Oaks Street
3813 Sleepy Hill Oaks Loop, Polk County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2215 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
2327 MARJORIE ROAD
2327 Marjorie Road, Polk County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
832 sqft
**************PLEASE READ*************IMPORTANT***************** THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED. IT WILL NOT BE VACATED UNTIL JUNE 30TH. TOURS WILL NOT BE AVAILABLE UNTIL AFTER THE HOME HAS BEEN VACATED.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
6840 DURANT ROAD
6840 Durant Road, Hillsborough County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$700
480 sqft
OLDER MOBILE HOME HAS JUST BEEN PAINTED AND HAS NEW LAMINATE FLOORS. CENTRAL HEAT AND AIR. 2 BDRMS 1 BATH. QUIET AREA. WELL AND SEPTIC. SORRY NO PETS AND NO SMOKING.

1 of 61

Last updated June 13 at 12:03pm
1 Unit Available
4706 Dover Cliff Court
4706 Dover Cliff Court, Hillsborough County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2640 sqft
CHARMING FOUR BEDROOM, 2 BATH RANCH HOME ON BEAUTIFUL LARGE MATURE LOT AND BACKYARD IS FENCED. KITCHEN FEATURES BREAKFAST BAR, OAK CABINETS, CLOSET PANTRY WITH BUTCHER-BLOCK ISLAND.

Median Rent in Plant City

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Plant City is $781, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $972.
Studio
$684
1 Bed
$781
2 Beds
$972
3+ Beds
$1,286
City GuidePlant City
Dinosaur theme parks, railway museums, spring training baseball and strawberry festivals, oh my! Plant City, Florida is a charming rural region just outside of Tampa that boasts new heights of small-town adorableness.

Unlike many open spaces in Middle America, however, Plant City is diverse and rich with commercial amenities, despite its lush open landscape. The rents are low, the people are friendly and the cost of living is refreshing. Just watch out for those sinkholes, will ya?

Good to Know

That’s no joke about the sinkholes. This community originally started out as farmland, and there’s still quite a bit of agriculture going on in these parts. Unfortunately, past farming techniques led to excess water seepage, which led to sinkholes. Eek. But no matter, Plant City is also the Winter Strawberry Capital of the World. From late February to early March every year, hardcore, strawberry-lovin Floridians converge on Plant City to savor the fruits of the farmhands labors and enjoy parades, contests, exhibits and the crowning of the Queen and her court. That means, by the way, youll definitely need a car. And hopefully a middling liking of strawberries.

What you dont need, wonderfully, is a long lead-time to find a place to live. Rents are low and vacancies are high, which is great news for apartment hunters. Some areas boast of vacancy rates as high as 17 percent, so feel free to swoop down last minute or be extra picky about your wants and needs. One more thing, a lot of apartment buildings are old school, so if youre looking for a sweet 2-bedroom rental close to downtown, you may have to actually go downtown and search on foot. Websites for complexes are few and far between.

Weather

Pretty much all of Floridas weather can be summed up with the three Hs: hot, humid, hurricanes. It’s wet and wild out here, especially since Plant City isn’t far from the ocean. It has seen its share of destructive hurricanes, so having solid living accommodations or aplace to retreat to is a sensible plan. Still, people tend to have a pretty laid-back attitude towards tropical storms, so maybe you should gauge your reaction based on your neighbors rather than the news crew desperate for viewers.

The weather also tells you what you should look for in a home rental. You’ll want something sturdy, sure, but also something with a screened porch. Hot and humid summers bring not only torrential rainfall midday, but they also attract mosquitoes at dawn and dusk, and dengue fever doesn’t go with your guayabera shirt.

Districts

There are oodles of neighborhoods in Plant City, but there are some main areas to consider. Inexpensive rents are great, but research thoroughly before settling in, there’s no rush (unless theres a rush).

Moriczville:Particularly diverse, which means awesome food at the minimum. But it also has plenty of mobile homes, which is good news if you want that but not so enticing if you don’t.

Midway/Mount Eton:Midway has some of the lowest rents for studios and 1- and 2-bedroom apartments. The vacancy rate is a comfy, cozy 13 percent. Take that abundance and find something special. Also, this is a popular final spot for retirees, so get accustomed to shuffle board.

Coronet/Youmans:Like corned beef? You'll be in the right place here.

Turkey Creek:Turkey Creek has moderate rents for condos, town homes, houses and apartments, but its mostly owner-occupied.

Hopewell:With the lowest rents, the highest vacancy rate, and scads of mobile homes, this is a grungier area. Carpooling is popular here, which is great for the Earth, but it’s probably best to stay clear of this area unless money is the single determinant.

City Center:Why not be close to all the action, the chain stores, shopping, and hot dining spots? Oh, maybe because City Center is the most expensive district in PC, at least for rentals. It is walkable, quiet and older, but convenience is the main draw.

Local Adventure

Plant City is big on character, even if its small on rents. The poverty rate is a little noticeable depending on the area and education levels, unsurprisingly, are on the lower end, but there’s one very important, highly essential, and unforgettable detail that makes living here worthwhile. Dinosaur World! It features over 150 life-sized dinosaurs. Jurassic Park ain't got nothing on this place. Everything else just can’t compete. Plant City has highs and lows, but it has the potential to be an amazing place for those who want more land and a rural lifestyle that’s still close to a big city. It’s struggling, but its improving day by day. Getting in now ensures low rents and a great, welcoming community. Hang in there, and one day this will be one of the best places to live in the state.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Plant City?
In Plant City, the median rent is $684 for a studio, $781 for a 1-bedroom, $972 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,286 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Plant City, check out our monthly Plant City Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Plant City?
Some of the colleges located in the Plant City area include Florida Southern College, Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus, Polk State College, University of South Florida-Main Campus, and Altierus Career College-Tampa. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Plant City?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Plant City from include Tampa, Orlando, St. Petersburg, Clearwater, and Brandon.

