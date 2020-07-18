8533 HUNTERS KEY CIRCLE

Amenities

Amazing light & bright 2 bed 2.5 bath 2 story townhome available now in HUNTERS KEY COMMUNITY. Elegant unit has been remodeled with new floors, lighting, paint and much more. Gorgeous kitchen cabinetry with granite countertop and newer kitchen appliances. Home is light and bright with conservation view. Vaulted ceilings in upstairs bedrooms features updated bathrooms and several large closets. Bathrooms offer new flooring, beautiful lighting, vanities and fixtures. Includes washer & dryer. Available now!