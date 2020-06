Amenities

Very nice well maintained townhouse in desirable Hammocks in New Tampa! Unit features tile floor downstairs, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances in kitchen. downstairs had living/dining combo, kitchen and half bathroom. downstairs has two large sized bedroom and 2 full bathrooms. washer/dryer in unit. the Hammocks is a gated community will pool, convenient to all shopping and dining, I-75, USF and downtown. A great place to call home!