Last updated June 6 2020 at 3:43 PM

8505 Sandpiper Ridge Avenue

8505 Sandpiper Ridge Avenue · (813) 708-1996
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8505 Sandpiper Ridge Avenue, Tampa, FL 33647
West Meadows

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1574 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/899648?source=marketing

Two Story Townhouse, Transeastern Homes "Juniper" Model, 1574 SqFt, Built LAWN SERVICE INCLUDED, Great Room, Luxury Kitchen, Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Breakfast Bar, Pantry, Double Door Refrigerator w/Icemaker, Smooth Top Range, Inside Laundry Room w/Washer & Dryer, All Tile Floors Downstairs, Walk-in Closet and "His & Hers" Vanities in Master Suite, Two Car Garage w/Opener, 2" Blinds, Ceiling Fans, On Conservation Lot, Two Community Pools, Clubhouse and Jogging Paths, NO PETS ALLOWED. Separate HOA approval required

Directions- from Bruce B Downs and County Line Rd- West on County Line Rd, Left on Royal Hampton Blvd, Left on Street

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,500, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,525, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8505 Sandpiper Ridge Avenue have any available units?
8505 Sandpiper Ridge Avenue has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 8505 Sandpiper Ridge Avenue have?
Some of 8505 Sandpiper Ridge Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8505 Sandpiper Ridge Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8505 Sandpiper Ridge Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8505 Sandpiper Ridge Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8505 Sandpiper Ridge Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 8505 Sandpiper Ridge Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8505 Sandpiper Ridge Avenue does offer parking.
Does 8505 Sandpiper Ridge Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8505 Sandpiper Ridge Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8505 Sandpiper Ridge Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 8505 Sandpiper Ridge Avenue has a pool.
Does 8505 Sandpiper Ridge Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8505 Sandpiper Ridge Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8505 Sandpiper Ridge Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8505 Sandpiper Ridge Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
