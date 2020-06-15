8505 Sandpiper Ridge Avenue

Amenities

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://secure.rently.com/properties/899648?source=marketing



Two Story Townhouse, Transeastern Homes "Juniper" Model, 1574 SqFt, Built LAWN SERVICE INCLUDED, Great Room, Luxury Kitchen, Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Breakfast Bar, Pantry, Double Door Refrigerator w/Icemaker, Smooth Top Range, Inside Laundry Room w/Washer & Dryer, All Tile Floors Downstairs, Walk-in Closet and "His & Hers" Vanities in Master Suite, Two Car Garage w/Opener, 2" Blinds, Ceiling Fans, On Conservation Lot, Two Community Pools, Clubhouse and Jogging Paths, NO PETS ALLOWED. Separate HOA approval required



Directions- from Bruce B Downs and County Line Rd- West on County Line Rd, Left on Royal Hampton Blvd, Left on Street



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,500, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,525, Available Now

