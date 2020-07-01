All apartments in Tampa
Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:50 AM

8115 Camella Ln.

8115 Camella Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8115 Camella Lane, Tampa, FL 33647
West Meadows

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
pool
tennis court
Updated 3 bedroom 2 bath in Gated Community of Grand Hampton - Lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with beautiful pond and conservation views. Home is in gated community with community pool and amenities included. This home has just been upgraded with new laminate floors throughout, fresh paint and new stainless steel appliances. This home features a covered front porch, large and open great room with formal dining area, spacious kitchen with eat in space, gas stove, recessed lighting, pantry closet and pass through to dining area. The master is light filled and has a tray ceiling with ceiling fan and large walk in closet. Master bath has dual sinks and large walk in shower. Home comes with all appliances including the washer and dryer. Lawn included with rent. Pets possible with owner approval.

(RLNE5660991)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8115 Camella Ln. have any available units?
8115 Camella Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 8115 Camella Ln. have?
Some of 8115 Camella Ln.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8115 Camella Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
8115 Camella Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8115 Camella Ln. pet-friendly?
Yes, 8115 Camella Ln. is pet friendly.
Does 8115 Camella Ln. offer parking?
No, 8115 Camella Ln. does not offer parking.
Does 8115 Camella Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8115 Camella Ln. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8115 Camella Ln. have a pool?
Yes, 8115 Camella Ln. has a pool.
Does 8115 Camella Ln. have accessible units?
No, 8115 Camella Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 8115 Camella Ln. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8115 Camella Ln. does not have units with dishwashers.

