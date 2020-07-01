8115 Camella Ln.

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym pool tennis court

Updated 3 bedroom 2 bath in Gated Community of Grand Hampton - Lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with beautiful pond and conservation views. Home is in gated community with community pool and amenities included. This home has just been upgraded with new laminate floors throughout, fresh paint and new stainless steel appliances. This home features a covered front porch, large and open great room with formal dining area, spacious kitchen with eat in space, gas stove, recessed lighting, pantry closet and pass through to dining area. The master is light filled and has a tray ceiling with ceiling fan and large walk in closet. Master bath has dual sinks and large walk in shower. Home comes with all appliances including the washer and dryer. Lawn included with rent. Pets possible with owner approval.



(RLNE5660991)