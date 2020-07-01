Rent Calculator
8021 N Ola Ave
8021 N Ola Ave
8021 North Ola Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
8021 North Ola Avenue, Tampa, FL 33604
Lowry Park Central
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Family home with Character located in Lowry Park Area. Great sq footage, terrazzo flooring, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, laundry room, and screened in Porch. Ready for move-in!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8021 N Ola Ave have any available units?
8021 N Ola Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tampa, FL
.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tampa Rent Report
.
Is 8021 N Ola Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8021 N Ola Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8021 N Ola Ave pet-friendly?
No, 8021 N Ola Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tampa
.
Does 8021 N Ola Ave offer parking?
No, 8021 N Ola Ave does not offer parking.
Does 8021 N Ola Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8021 N Ola Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8021 N Ola Ave have a pool?
No, 8021 N Ola Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8021 N Ola Ave have accessible units?
No, 8021 N Ola Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8021 N Ola Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 8021 N Ola Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8021 N Ola Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 8021 N Ola Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
