Tampa, FL
7405 S Fitzgerald St
Last updated April 29 2020 at 9:44 PM

7405 S Fitzgerald St

7405 South Fitzgerald Street · No Longer Available
Location

7405 South Fitzgerald Street, Tampa, FL 33616
Port Tampa City

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
UNBELIEVABLE! South Tampa gorgeous 4 bedroom 3 bath home. This is a very spacious newer home. This home features ceramic tile through the 1st floor with formal living room and dining room. Fully appointed kitchen with cherry wood cabinets stainless steel appliances. Neutral colors though out. Upstairs is where the bedrooms are located and master bath features tray celling with walk in closet master bath includes double sinks shower stall and garden tub. Other bedrooms have nice size closets and spacious. Home has beautiful modern fixtures with a luxury feel. Step out the back porch enjoy your day with a fenced back yard great for entertaining also has a 2 car garage. Great location close to Macdill Airforce base, Tampa International Airport, beaches, schools, all major shopping, cross town, all major highways and bridges.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7405 S Fitzgerald St have any available units?
7405 S Fitzgerald St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 7405 S Fitzgerald St have?
Some of 7405 S Fitzgerald St's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7405 S Fitzgerald St currently offering any rent specials?
7405 S Fitzgerald St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7405 S Fitzgerald St pet-friendly?
No, 7405 S Fitzgerald St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 7405 S Fitzgerald St offer parking?
Yes, 7405 S Fitzgerald St does offer parking.
Does 7405 S Fitzgerald St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7405 S Fitzgerald St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7405 S Fitzgerald St have a pool?
No, 7405 S Fitzgerald St does not have a pool.
Does 7405 S Fitzgerald St have accessible units?
No, 7405 S Fitzgerald St does not have accessible units.
Does 7405 S Fitzgerald St have units with dishwashers?
No, 7405 S Fitzgerald St does not have units with dishwashers.
