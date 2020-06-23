7405 S Fitzgerald St

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

UNBELIEVABLE! South Tampa gorgeous 4 bedroom 3 bath home. This is a very spacious newer home. This home features ceramic tile through the 1st floor with formal living room and dining room. Fully appointed kitchen with cherry wood cabinets stainless steel appliances. Neutral colors though out. Upstairs is where the bedrooms are located and master bath features tray celling with walk in closet master bath includes double sinks shower stall and garden tub. Other bedrooms have nice size closets and spacious. Home has beautiful modern fixtures with a luxury feel. Step out the back porch enjoy your day with a fenced back yard great for entertaining also has a 2 car garage. Great location close to Macdill Airforce base, Tampa International Airport, beaches, schools, all major shopping, cross town, all major highways and bridges.