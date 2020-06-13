/
/
new port richey east
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:20 PM
154 Apartments for rent in New Port Richey East, FL📍
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ridgewood
1 Unit Available
7829 Edinburgh Drive
7829 Edinburgh Drive, New Port Richey East, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,509
1622 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,622 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
5949 Chicory Ct, New Port
5949 Chicory Court, New Port Richey East, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1350 sqft
The house is in the old part of the city, 5 minutes walk, from the turn to Main Street. This part of the city was built 1984. If you want something new, something modern then you should look elsewhere. Nice outdoors space, the comfy beds.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Magnolia Valley
1 Unit Available
7461 LIVE OAK LANE
7461 Live Oak Lane, New Port Richey East, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1272 sqft
This charming home is a must-see. Features include a lovely front porch, updated bathroom fixtures, and tile flooring throughout the interior.
1 of 27
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Richey Lakes
1 Unit Available
7714 Belah Dr
7714 Belah Drive, New Port Richey East, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1334 sqft
A 3 bedroom 2 bath newly remodled 1400 sqft home that has a fenced in back yard and a one car garage. Has brand new stainless steel appliances. This house is in a very quiet neighborhood and has a waterfront view in the backyard.
1 of 17
Last updated April 3 at 11:37am
Custom Commerce Center
1 Unit Available
8651 Candida Ln
8651 Candida Ln, New Port Richey East, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,625
1912 sqft
Avila Bay is a luxury community of 2,3, & 4 bedroom Townhome rentals.
Results within 1 mile of New Port Richey East
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 09:19pm
Orange Brook
2 Units Available
High Points
6611 Trichel Ln, New Port Richey, FL
Studio
$675
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$895
Located close to schools, dining and shopping. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with w/d hookup, hardwood floors and patio/balcony. 24-hour maintenance available and on-site laundry.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 09:18pm
2 Units Available
Miguel Place
8940 Miguel Pl, Port Richey, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$745
2 Bedrooms
$919
Near SR-54 and Gulf Coast beaches. Garden-style community near the parks and trails. Pet-friendly community. Gym provided. Modern interiors with new appliances and extra storage. Spacious interiors.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5028 Farnsworth Lane
5028 Farnsworth Lane, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1654 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5691 Mercado Drive
5691 Mercado Dr, Port Richey, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1912 sqft
5691 Mercado Drive Available 07/01/20 New Townhomes at AVILA BAY! - NOW PRE-LEASING for JULY THROUGH DEC 2020! 1/2 off 1st month rent!! - Avila Bay is a luxury community of 2,3, & 4 bedroom Townhome rentals.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Avila Bay Townhomes
1 Unit Available
5645 mercado Drive
5645 Mericado Drive, Port Richey, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1864 sqft
New Townhomes at AVILA BAY! - Apply NOW - 1/2 Month Free!!! AVAILABILITY NOW AND PRE-LEASING THROUGH DEC 2020! - Avila Bay is a luxury community of 2,3, & 4 bedroom Townhome rentals.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Avila Bay Townhomes
1 Unit Available
8645 Castillian Way
8645 Castillan Way, Port Richey, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1912 sqft
New Townhomes at AVILA BAY! - NOW PRE-LEASING for JULY THROUGH DEC 2020! 1/2 Month Free!!! - Avila Bay is a luxury community of 2,3, & 4 bedroom Townhome rentals.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Town of New Port Richey
1 Unit Available
6553 Circle Blvd, 302 3
6553 Circle Blvd, New Port Richey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1215 sqft
Lakefront Penthouse apartment-Brand new - Property Id: 283483 Brand new luxury boutique apartment in downtown New Port Richey. One of a kind penthouse overlooking the lake and sunsets! 2x2 with a spiral staircase leading up to a den.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Tanglewood Terrace
1 Unit Available
4847 Elmwood St
4847 Elmwood Street, New Port Richey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly updated 2 BR 1 BA home in New Port Richey! Beautifully updated kitchen and bathroom. Lovely, fenced in backyard. Nice lot. Has an extra room that can be used as an office, a den or playroom. Convenient to dog park and nature preserve.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Massachusetts Heights
1 Unit Available
6902 FOREST AVENUE
6902 Forest Avenue, New Port Richey, FL
1 Bedroom
$775
420 sqft
Newly remodeled 1 Bedroom 1 Bath apt. Large bedroom with spacious living space and separate kitchen. Apt has a shared patio on back of apt with yard and a patio on front. Parking space for 2 cars.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Hillandale
1 Unit Available
6402 Bandura Avenue
6402 Bandura Avenue, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1506 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Avila Bay Townhomes
1 Unit Available
5648 Marbella Drive
5648 Marabell Drive, Port Richey, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1912 sqft
Avila Bay is a luxury community of 2,3, & 4 bedroom Townhome rentals.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Woodridge Estates
1 Unit Available
7309 Ashmore Drive
7309 Ashmore Drive, New Port Richey, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1268 sqft
Summer Leasing Special! Enjoy $500 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by June 30th.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Town of New Port Richey
1 Unit Available
6200 Central Avenue
6200 Central Avenue, New Port Richey, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,525
1737 sqft
Reduced! *** Available Now*** Charming, 4BR 2BA New Port Richey ranch home has it all including a private fenced yard with a patio great for outdoor entertaining, a fully applianced sunny kitchen with ceramic tile floors throughout for easy
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Hillandale
1 Unit Available
6318 Aberdeen Avenue
6318 Aberdeen Avenue, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1458 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
5669 MERCADO DRIVE
5669 Mercado Dr, Port Richey, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1864 sqft
Under Construction. One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. Under Construction. One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. Under Construction. Under Construction.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Holiday Hill
1 Unit Available
9101 Pegasus Avenue
9101 Pegasus Avenue, Jasmine Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
976 sqft
Great Price .... spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath - Must see .... spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath home ... close to everything like schools, market place , and highways ... property moves fast in the area ...price to rent fast ....
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hillandale
1 Unit Available
6436 TRALEE AVE
6436 Tralee Avenue, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1056 sqft
COZY 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH HOME - NEW PORT RICHEY - 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH HOME, RENOVATED WITH TILE & LAMINATE FLOORING, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, WASHER DRYER CONNECTIONS AND OVERSIZED UTILITY ROOM FOR ADDED STORAGE.
1 of 50
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Embassy Hills
1 Unit Available
9315 Crabtree Lane
9315 Crabtree Lane, Jasmine Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1066 sqft
Remodeled 2Br/2Ba Home with large fenced yard and garage - Adorable 2 Bedroom 2 Bath, completely renovated and move-in ready. Great Port Richey location near schools, shopping, parks, and more. Terms: - $1110.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Riverside
1 Unit Available
5768 COLONIAL DR
5768 Colonial Drive, New Port Richey, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1392 sqft
3/2 on Lake Chasco - 3/2 home located on Lake Chasco in New Port Richey. This home features wood floors in the main living space as well as two bedrooms.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for New Port Richey East rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,510.
Some of the colleges located in the New Port Richey East area include Florida Southern College, University of South Florida-Main Campus, Altierus Career College-Tampa, University of South Florida-St Petersburg, and Erwin Technical College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to New Port Richey East from include Tampa, St. Petersburg, Clearwater, Brandon, and Bradenton.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLBardmoor, FLPalmetto, FLBloomingdale, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLHernando Beach, FLLealman, FL