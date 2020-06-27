All apartments in Tampa
7212 N HIGHLAND AVENUE
Last updated August 5 2019 at 3:03 AM

7212 N HIGHLAND AVENUE

7212 North Highland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7212 North Highland Avenue, Tampa, FL 33604
Old Seminole Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
NEWLY UPDATED BUNGALOW IN NORTH SEMINOLE HEIGHTS!! This bungalow style home was just Totally Updated and looks like a
BRAND NEW home!! Features include, new ceramic tile flooring, new large redesigned kitchen with stainless steel appliances, wood
cabinets and granite counter tops/backsplash. Fresh Exterior/Interior Paint, and Updated Bathrooms. Washer/Dryer included. Enjoy
relaxing on the front porch or Bar B Q on the covered patio, with spacious fenced backyard which gives privacy. This is a must see,
everything has been updated!! Easy access to Interstate 275 and just minutes to Downtown Tampa, TIA and beaches. Come and see
this beautiful North Seminole Heights bungalow before it's gone! Showings will be available staring July 27th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7212 N HIGHLAND AVENUE have any available units?
7212 N HIGHLAND AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 7212 N HIGHLAND AVENUE have?
Some of 7212 N HIGHLAND AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7212 N HIGHLAND AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
7212 N HIGHLAND AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7212 N HIGHLAND AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 7212 N HIGHLAND AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 7212 N HIGHLAND AVENUE offer parking?
No, 7212 N HIGHLAND AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 7212 N HIGHLAND AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7212 N HIGHLAND AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7212 N HIGHLAND AVENUE have a pool?
No, 7212 N HIGHLAND AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 7212 N HIGHLAND AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 7212 N HIGHLAND AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 7212 N HIGHLAND AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7212 N HIGHLAND AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
