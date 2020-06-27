7212 N HIGHLAND AVENUE

Amenities
NEWLY UPDATED BUNGALOW IN NORTH SEMINOLE HEIGHTS!! This bungalow style home was just Totally Updated and looks like a
BRAND NEW home!! Features include, new ceramic tile flooring, new large redesigned kitchen with stainless steel appliances, wood
cabinets and granite counter tops/backsplash. Fresh Exterior/Interior Paint, and Updated Bathrooms. Washer/Dryer included. Enjoy
relaxing on the front porch or Bar B Q on the covered patio, with spacious fenced backyard which gives privacy. This is a must see,
everything has been updated!! Easy access to Interstate 275 and just minutes to Downtown Tampa, TIA and beaches. Come and see
this beautiful North Seminole Heights bungalow before it's gone! Showings will be available staring July 27th.