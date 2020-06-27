7212 N HIGHLAND AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

NEWLY UPDATED BUNGALOW IN NORTH SEMINOLE HEIGHTS!! This bungalow style home was just Totally Updated and looks like a

BRAND NEW home!! Features include, new ceramic tile flooring, new large redesigned kitchen with stainless steel appliances, wood

cabinets and granite counter tops/backsplash. Fresh Exterior/Interior Paint, and Updated Bathrooms. Washer/Dryer included. Enjoy

relaxing on the front porch or Bar B Q on the covered patio, with spacious fenced backyard which gives privacy. This is a must see,

everything has been updated!! Easy access to Interstate 275 and just minutes to Downtown Tampa, TIA and beaches. Come and see

this beautiful North Seminole Heights bungalow before it's gone! Showings will be available staring July 27th.