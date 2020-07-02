7201 N 10th St

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5e049cb08b ---- Seminole Heights Offers Updated 3/2 Vintage Style Home on Double Lot! No expense was spared while completing the many upgrades starting from the roof to the flooring and everything in between. Ceramic tile flooring in all wet areas and plush carpeting in the bedrooms. Open floor plan that encompasses warmth and charm. Spacious with lots of windows offering sunlight but not too much with the mature shade trees. Enjoy the efficiency of the new AC, insulation and double pane windows that was installed last year, saving you money on the electric. Galley style kitchen with a complete stainless-steel appliance package includes a dishwasher, cooktop stove, overhead microwave with a side by side refrigerator. Additional storage is available in the kitchen pantry, one of the many features in this lovely home. Master suite is roomy with its own bathroom and standalone shower. Remaining bedrooms as roomy and share a full hallway bathroom. Sliders from the kitchen lead into your massive fenced yard. Mature landscape offers plenty of shade for barbeques. Attached to the carport is a storage area where you will find a washer and dryer for personal use. Renters insurance is required for this home and due at move-in, pet-friendly home to cats and dogs of any size. Enjoy the charm of the neighborhood with its many local eateries and entertainment. Easy commute using 275, E. Sligh or Nebraska. Vacant, avail now. Carpet Dogs Ok Extra Large 101 Lbs Dogs Ok Large 61 100 Dogs Ok Medium 36 60 Dogs Ok Small16 35 Fenced Granite Counter Pets Allowed Washer/Dryer In Unit