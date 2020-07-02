All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 7201 N 10th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
7201 N 10th St
Last updated August 8 2019 at 4:25 PM

7201 N 10th St

7201 North 10th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Old Seminole Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

7201 North 10th Street, Tampa, FL 33604
Old Seminole Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5e049cb08b ---- Seminole Heights Offers Updated 3/2 Vintage Style Home on Double Lot! No expense was spared while completing the many upgrades starting from the roof to the flooring and everything in between. Ceramic tile flooring in all wet areas and plush carpeting in the bedrooms. Open floor plan that encompasses warmth and charm. Spacious with lots of windows offering sunlight but not too much with the mature shade trees. Enjoy the efficiency of the new AC, insulation and double pane windows that was installed last year, saving you money on the electric. Galley style kitchen with a complete stainless-steel appliance package includes a dishwasher, cooktop stove, overhead microwave with a side by side refrigerator. Additional storage is available in the kitchen pantry, one of the many features in this lovely home. Master suite is roomy with its own bathroom and standalone shower. Remaining bedrooms as roomy and share a full hallway bathroom. Sliders from the kitchen lead into your massive fenced yard. Mature landscape offers plenty of shade for barbeques. Attached to the carport is a storage area where you will find a washer and dryer for personal use. Renters insurance is required for this home and due at move-in, pet-friendly home to cats and dogs of any size. Enjoy the charm of the neighborhood with its many local eateries and entertainment. Easy commute using 275, E. Sligh or Nebraska. Vacant, avail now. Carpet Dogs Ok Extra Large 101 Lbs Dogs Ok Large 61 100 Dogs Ok Medium 36 60 Dogs Ok Small16 35 Fenced Granite Counter Pets Allowed Washer/Dryer In Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7201 N 10th St have any available units?
7201 N 10th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 7201 N 10th St have?
Some of 7201 N 10th St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7201 N 10th St currently offering any rent specials?
7201 N 10th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7201 N 10th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 7201 N 10th St is pet friendly.
Does 7201 N 10th St offer parking?
Yes, 7201 N 10th St offers parking.
Does 7201 N 10th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7201 N 10th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7201 N 10th St have a pool?
No, 7201 N 10th St does not have a pool.
Does 7201 N 10th St have accessible units?
No, 7201 N 10th St does not have accessible units.
Does 7201 N 10th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7201 N 10th St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Best Cities for Families 2019
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arbor Walk
4121 E Busch Blvd
Tampa, FL 33617
Camden Preserve
6501 S West Shore Blvd
Tampa, FL 33616
Tuscany Pointe Tampa
3350 W Hillsborough Ave
Tampa, FL 33614
Cooper's Pond
3701 Fountain Mist Dr
Tampa, FL 33614
Society Westshore
2202 N Lois Ave
Tampa, FL 33607
22 North
2200 Cedar Trace Cir
Tampa, FL 33613
Valencia At Westchase
8802 Brennan Circle
Tampa, FL 33615
Palma Ceia Hyde Park
2402 Teresa Cir
Tampa, FL 33629

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College