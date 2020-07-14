Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area clubhouse courtyard dog park gym parking pool bbq/grill garage cats allowed cc payments coffee bar conference room e-payments internet access online portal package receiving pool table

Brand new Crosstown Walk offers one, two and three bedroom apartment homes in a beautiful setting that combines the comforts of home with superior resident services and outstanding community amenities. Our unsurpassed location on Falkenburg Road, just south of Hwy 60, gives you the convenience of being just minutes from the area’s best shopping & dining. Easily accessible to Selmon Expressway and located just minutes from the exclusive Hyde Park, Channelside & downtown districts.