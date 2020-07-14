Crosstown Walk.

1 of 16
VERIFIED 3 months AGO
1 Bedroom
$1,268
Click to see floorplan
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft
$1,313
Click to see floorplan
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 805 sqft
$1,313
Click to see floorplan
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,451
Click to see floorplan
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1060 sqft
$1,451
Click to see floorplan
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1060 sqft
$1,451
Click to see floorplan
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,667
Click to see floorplan
3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1390 sqft
$1,667
Click to see floorplan
3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1390 sqft
$1,686
Click to see floorplan
3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1390 sqft