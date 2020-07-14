All apartments in Tampa
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:17 AM

Crosstown Walk

10151 Iris Crosstown Dr · (813) 213-4334
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10151 Iris Crosstown Dr, Tampa, FL 33619

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 months AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1257-204 · Avail. now

$1,268

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

Unit 922-202 · Avail. now

$1,313

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 805 sqft

Unit 1235-203 · Avail. now

$1,313

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 805 sqft

See 7+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1255-204 · Avail. now

$1,451

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1060 sqft

Unit 0122-201 · Avail. now

$1,451

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1060 sqft

Unit 1227-201 · Avail. now

$1,451

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1060 sqft

See 9+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1225-101 · Avail. now

$1,667

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1390 sqft

Unit 1227-102 · Avail. now

$1,667

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1390 sqft

Unit 0122-104 · Avail. now

$1,686

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1390 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Crosstown Walk.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
cats allowed
cc payments
coffee bar
conference room
e-payments
internet access
online portal
package receiving
pool table
Brand new Crosstown Walk offers one, two and three bedroom apartment homes in a beautiful setting that combines the comforts of home with superior resident services and outstanding community amenities. Our unsurpassed location on Falkenburg Road, just south of Hwy 60, gives you the convenience of being just minutes from the area’s best shopping & dining. Easily accessible to Selmon Expressway and located just minutes from the exclusive Hyde Park, Channelside & downtown districts.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $150 non-refundable + up to two months rent refundable
Move-in Fees: $175 Admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $425 for one pet; $500 for up to 2 pets.
limit: 2 pets maximum.
rent: $25/month per pet.
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Crosstown Walk have any available units?
Crosstown Walk has 25 units available starting at $1,268 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does Crosstown Walk have?
Some of Crosstown Walk's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Crosstown Walk currently offering any rent specials?
Crosstown Walk is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Crosstown Walk pet-friendly?
Yes, Crosstown Walk is pet friendly.
Does Crosstown Walk offer parking?
Yes, Crosstown Walk offers parking.
Does Crosstown Walk have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Crosstown Walk offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Crosstown Walk have a pool?
Yes, Crosstown Walk has a pool.
Does Crosstown Walk have accessible units?
No, Crosstown Walk does not have accessible units.
Does Crosstown Walk have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Crosstown Walk has units with dishwashers.

