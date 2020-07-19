All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 7148 Waterside Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
7148 Waterside Drive
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

7148 Waterside Drive

7148 Waterside Drive · (813) 694-9785
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7148 Waterside Drive, Tampa, FL 33617
Northeast Community

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7148 Waterside Drive · Avail. now

$1,075

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 864 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
pool
ceiling fan
playground
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
Great 2nd floor 2BR/1.5BA apartment in Waterside. - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Waterside 2BR/1.5BA 2nd floor apartment. Enter into the dining area that features a half bath. Next you will find the spacious kitchen with all appliances, breakfast bar, pass through to living room and plenty of cabinet and counterspace. Continue to the spacious living room. Unit features wood laminate flooring in living areas, ceramic tile in wet areas and carpet upstairs on stairs, hallway and bedrooms. Gated community features controlled parking, unit comes with one space, pool and playground. Located close to schools and University of South Florida. $100 ADDITIONAL HOA APPLICATION COVERS ALL OCCUPANTS. Call now to view this great property.

TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER: https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1897861?accessKey=5edf

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $70 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. There is also a $100.00 Lease Admin Fee due at move in along with the Security Deposit and non-refundable pet fee if applicable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For any additional questions contact Joe Nunez with Rent Solutions at 813-393-6959.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5914685)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7148 Waterside Drive have any available units?
7148 Waterside Drive has a unit available for $1,075 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 7148 Waterside Drive have?
Some of 7148 Waterside Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7148 Waterside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7148 Waterside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7148 Waterside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7148 Waterside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 7148 Waterside Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7148 Waterside Drive offers parking.
Does 7148 Waterside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7148 Waterside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7148 Waterside Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7148 Waterside Drive has a pool.
Does 7148 Waterside Drive have accessible units?
No, 7148 Waterside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7148 Waterside Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7148 Waterside Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 7148 Waterside Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Tuscany Pointe Tampa
3350 W Hillsborough Ave
Tampa, FL 33614
Vantage on Hillsborough
5307 Reflections Club Dr
Tampa, FL 33634
Lofton Place
5412 Deerbrooke Creek Cir
Tampa, FL 33624
Tuscany Bay
12065 Tuscany Bay Dr
Tampa, FL 33626
Grady Square
2615 N Grady Ave
Tampa, FL 33607
Channel Club Apartments
1115 E Twiggs St
Tampa, FL 33602
Cortland Bayport
10510 Parkers Landing Dr
Tampa, FL 33615
Citrus Village
7940 Citrus Garden Dr
Tampa, FL 33625

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Carver City Lincoln GardensChannel DistrictOld Seminole Heights
Temple CrestMac Farlane Park

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity