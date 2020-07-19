7148 Waterside Drive

Amenities

Great 2nd floor 2BR/1.5BA apartment in Waterside. - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



Waterside 2BR/1.5BA 2nd floor apartment. Enter into the dining area that features a half bath. Next you will find the spacious kitchen with all appliances, breakfast bar, pass through to living room and plenty of cabinet and counterspace. Continue to the spacious living room. Unit features wood laminate flooring in living areas, ceramic tile in wet areas and carpet upstairs on stairs, hallway and bedrooms. Gated community features controlled parking, unit comes with one space, pool and playground. Located close to schools and University of South Florida. $100 ADDITIONAL HOA APPLICATION COVERS ALL OCCUPANTS. Call now to view this great property.



TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER: https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1897861?accessKey=5edf



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $70 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. There is also a $100.00 Lease Admin Fee due at move in along with the Security Deposit and non-refundable pet fee if applicable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



For any additional questions contact Joe Nunez with Rent Solutions at 813-393-6959.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5914685)