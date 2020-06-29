6813 S. Cortez Street

Amenities

South Tampa Beauty - Fully renovated and updated, concrete block / stucco home. A charming gem for South Tampa living /MacDill AFB minutes away, close to downtown, major retail shopping, restaurants, parks, schools, TIA, Tampa Bay water activities, and St. Petersburg across the Bay. Kitchen is tiled with white and stainless steel appliances, smooth top range, white cabinets, with granite counters, eat-in breakfast bar, stainless steel microwave/hood combination, stainless steel dishwasher, stainless steel sink, garbage disposal, side/side refrigerator, Shelves over breakfast bar space, Dining Room tiled, slider w/bamboo blind, decorative chandelier. Living room tiled with ceiling fan/light. 1/2 Bath tiled with white cabinets and marble top. Master suite with ceiling fan/light has Pergo floors, 2 separate closets. Master bath is tiled, white cabinets with cultured marble top, tub/shower combination, marble tiled shower walls. Both baths

have been updated with double mirrored medicine cabinets and water-saving dual-flush toilets. Hall linen closet. Bedrooms 2 and 3 have Pergo floors and large closets. Blinds on all windows. Large Laundry room/pantry is off kitchen, with washer/dryer hook-ups, shelves, tile floor, and is air conditioned and is not included in the total square footage (adding 77 square feet to make this 1149 total air conditioned square feet of home!!!). Covered carport and covered front porch, paver patio adjacent to carport. Front yard has tropical landscape and charming picket fence. Large back yard with shade trees, entirely fenced with a concrete patio. Icemaker/refrig. water are not operational and are provided.



NOTE: BELOW ARE CHANGES TO THE STANDARD LEASE AGREEMENT ON OUR WEB SITE AND WILL BE PART OF THE LEASE FOR THIS PROPERTY:



Section 18. RENEWAL notice required will be 60 days NOT 30 days.

1. TENANT acknowledges that the water and ice maker for the refrigerator does not function and LANDLORD will not repair or replace.

2. TENANT acknowledges that the screen door on the sliding glass door is provided for convenience, "as-is", and will not be repaired or replaced.



