Last updated April 27 2020 at 10:44 PM

6813 S. Cortez Street

6813 South Cortez Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6813 South Cortez Avenue, Tampa, FL 33616
Port Tampa City

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
South Tampa Beauty - Fully renovated and updated, concrete block / stucco home. A charming gem for South Tampa living /MacDill AFB minutes away, close to downtown, major retail shopping, restaurants, parks, schools, TIA, Tampa Bay water activities, and St. Petersburg across the Bay. Kitchen is tiled with white and stainless steel appliances, smooth top range, white cabinets, with granite counters, eat-in breakfast bar, stainless steel microwave/hood combination, stainless steel dishwasher, stainless steel sink, garbage disposal, side/side refrigerator, Shelves over breakfast bar space, Dining Room tiled, slider w/bamboo blind, decorative chandelier. Living room tiled with ceiling fan/light. 1/2 Bath tiled with white cabinets and marble top. Master suite with ceiling fan/light has Pergo floors, 2 separate closets. Master bath is tiled, white cabinets with cultured marble top, tub/shower combination, marble tiled shower walls. Both baths
have been updated with double mirrored medicine cabinets and water-saving dual-flush toilets. Hall linen closet. Bedrooms 2 and 3 have Pergo floors and large closets. Blinds on all windows. Large Laundry room/pantry is off kitchen, with washer/dryer hook-ups, shelves, tile floor, and is air conditioned and is not included in the total square footage (adding 77 square feet to make this 1149 total air conditioned square feet of home!!!). Covered carport and covered front porch, paver patio adjacent to carport. Front yard has tropical landscape and charming picket fence. Large back yard with shade trees, entirely fenced with a concrete patio. Icemaker/refrig. water are not operational and are provided.

NOTE: BELOW ARE CHANGES TO THE STANDARD LEASE AGREEMENT ON OUR WEB SITE AND WILL BE PART OF THE LEASE FOR THIS PROPERTY:

Section 18. RENEWAL notice required will be 60 days NOT 30 days.
1. TENANT acknowledges that the water and ice maker for the refrigerator does not function and LANDLORD will not repair or replace.
2. TENANT acknowledges that the screen door on the sliding glass door is provided for convenience, "as-is", and will not be repaired or replaced.

To view this property contact Laurie Anderson at 813-988-7368 extension 205 or email her at Laurie@bayarearentals.net

Application fee is $50 per adult. Security deposit and 1st months rent must be made in cashiers check or money order. Two (2) Separate checks are required. One for security deposit and one for 1st months rent. These cannot be accepted in one check. We always require a full month of rent to be paid prior to move-in. Application can found above in the apply now field. We also recommend that you turn in a money order for security deposit so if your application is approved you will be the first in line. Applicant should review lease prior to making application. Should there be any concerns, they should be addressed PRIOR to signing application and paying fee.

(RLNE4061834)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6813 S. Cortez Street have any available units?
6813 S. Cortez Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 6813 S. Cortez Street have?
Some of 6813 S. Cortez Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6813 S. Cortez Street currently offering any rent specials?
6813 S. Cortez Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6813 S. Cortez Street pet-friendly?
No, 6813 S. Cortez Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 6813 S. Cortez Street offer parking?
Yes, 6813 S. Cortez Street offers parking.
Does 6813 S. Cortez Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6813 S. Cortez Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6813 S. Cortez Street have a pool?
No, 6813 S. Cortez Street does not have a pool.
Does 6813 S. Cortez Street have accessible units?
No, 6813 S. Cortez Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6813 S. Cortez Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6813 S. Cortez Street has units with dishwashers.
