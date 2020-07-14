Amenities
Welcome to Citrus Village, a stylish and elegant residential community offering an upscale living experience in a fine selection of one, two, and three bedroom apartments. Spacious interiors and thoughtful design combine with modern amenities and the ideal location to deliver a stunning home that caters to every lifestyle.
These elegant apartments for rent in Tampa, Florida provide the optimal level of comfort and convenience. Energy-efficient appliances are found in every home and include a dishwasher and a full-size set of laundry machines. Premium materials include granite countertops, raised-panel cabinets, designer track lighting, and more. Spacious closets, Roman soaking tubs, private patios or balconies, and attached garages are a beautiful finishing touch to every apartment. The grounds of Citrus Village also provide a variety of amenities for residents to enjoy at their leisure. A sparkling resort-style pool, an all-access fitness center, and an outdoor grilling area await yo