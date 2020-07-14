All apartments in Tampa
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:52 AM

Citrus Village

7940 Citrus Garden Dr · (813) 213-3479
Location

7940 Citrus Garden Dr, Tampa, FL 33625

Price and availability

VERIFIED 43 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 17-206 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,157

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 677 sqft

Unit 11-302 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,212

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 728 sqft

Unit 17-202 · Avail. now

$1,212

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 728 sqft

See 11+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 16-305 · Avail. Jul 27

$1,373

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1084 sqft

Unit 17-303 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,383

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1071 sqft

Unit 07-205 · Avail. Sep 6

$1,403

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1071 sqft

See 10+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Citrus Village.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
carpet
extra storage
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
dogs allowed
cats allowed
pet friendly
cc payments
e-payments
game room
green community
internet access
internet cafe
online portal
Welcome to Citrus Village, a stylish and elegant residential community offering an upscale living experience in a fine selection of one, two, and three bedroom apartments. Spacious interiors and thoughtful design combine with modern amenities and the ideal location to deliver a stunning home that caters to every lifestyle.

These elegant apartments for rent in Tampa, Florida provide the optimal level of comfort and convenience. Energy-efficient appliances are found in every home and include a dishwasher and a full-size set of laundry machines. Premium materials include granite countertops, raised-panel cabinets, designer track lighting, and more. Spacious closets, Roman soaking tubs, private patios or balconies, and attached garages are a beautiful finishing touch to every apartment. The grounds of Citrus Village also provide a variety of amenities for residents to enjoy at their leisure. A sparkling resort-style pool, an all-access fitness center, and an outdoor grilling area await yo

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $250
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
fee: $350 per pet (up to 25 lbs), $500 per pet (25 lbs and over)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $10/month per pet (up to 25 lbs), $20/month per pet (25 lbs and over)
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; No weight limit
Parking Details: Detached garage: $150/month. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Citrus Village have any available units?
Citrus Village has 27 units available starting at $1,157 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does Citrus Village have?
Some of Citrus Village's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Citrus Village currently offering any rent specials?
Citrus Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Citrus Village pet-friendly?
Yes, Citrus Village is pet friendly.
Does Citrus Village offer parking?
Yes, Citrus Village offers parking.
Does Citrus Village have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Citrus Village offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Citrus Village have a pool?
Yes, Citrus Village has a pool.
Does Citrus Village have accessible units?
No, Citrus Village does not have accessible units.
Does Citrus Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Citrus Village has units with dishwashers.

