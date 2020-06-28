All apartments in Tampa
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
4610 W Gray St Unit 104
Last updated September 9 2019 at 10:30 PM

4610 W Gray St Unit 104

4610 West Gray Street · No Longer Available
Location

4610 West Gray Street, Tampa, FL 33609
Westshore Palms

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
lobby
See the Video Property Tour

Freshly painted and new carpet - This is a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom First Floor unit with private patio. There is a laundry room conveniently located just down the hall. The kitchen includes solid wood cabinets, refrigerator, flat top range, dishwasher and microwave. The flooring is carpet and vinyl and this unit is equipped with blinds and ceiling fans. Great Location!!!! Just across the street from Westshore mall, easy access to I-275, only minutes to Tampa International Airport and all restaurants and entertainment that South Tampa, Westshore and Downtown have to offer. Secured lobby access with park-like common areas and community pool. NO PETS allowed in this complex.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.

Apply to Rent this Home

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4610 W Gray St Unit 104 have any available units?
4610 W Gray St Unit 104 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4610 W Gray St Unit 104 have?
Some of 4610 W Gray St Unit 104's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4610 W Gray St Unit 104 currently offering any rent specials?
4610 W Gray St Unit 104 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4610 W Gray St Unit 104 pet-friendly?
No, 4610 W Gray St Unit 104 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 4610 W Gray St Unit 104 offer parking?
No, 4610 W Gray St Unit 104 does not offer parking.
Does 4610 W Gray St Unit 104 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4610 W Gray St Unit 104 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4610 W Gray St Unit 104 have a pool?
Yes, 4610 W Gray St Unit 104 has a pool.
Does 4610 W Gray St Unit 104 have accessible units?
No, 4610 W Gray St Unit 104 does not have accessible units.
Does 4610 W Gray St Unit 104 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4610 W Gray St Unit 104 has units with dishwashers.
