kenneth city
223 Apartments for rent in Kenneth City, FL📍
1 Unit Available
Kenneth City
5913 48th Avenue N
5913 48th Avenue North, Kenneth City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,849
1295 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 Unit Available
Kenneth City
6008 49th Avenue North
6008 49th Avenue North, Kenneth City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,945
1969 sqft
Make this charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to
1 Unit Available
Kenneth City
4355 61ST WAY N
4355 61st Way North, Kenneth City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1199 sqft
Welcome home! This 3 bedroom home has a beautifully updated interior with wood look flooring, fresh neutral paint, and spacious fenced back yard.
1 Unit Available
Lealman
4700 50th Avenue North
4700 50th Avenue North, Lealman, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1131 sqft
FOR A LIMITED TIME: FREE APPLICATION! ASK ABOUT OUR CASHLESS SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION! Gorgeous home in a beautiful neighborhood! This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in St Petersburg features: Keyless Locks, Smart Thermostat,
1 Unit Available
6440 62nd Ave N. 202
6440 62nd Avenue North, Pinellas Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
920 sqft
Unit 202 Available 08/01/20 Allston Lakes Apartments - Property Id: 264565 Allston Lakes Apartments offers spacious two bedroom apartment homes for rent.
1 Unit Available
Lealman
4800 54th Ave N
4800 54th Avenue North, Lealman, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1153 sqft
3/2 Centrally Located in St Petersburg!!!! New Kitchen Fenced in Back Yard Central Heat & Air Washer & Dryer Hook Up Easy to clean tile/laminate flooring in the common areas Plush carpet in the bedrooms No Application Fees! Bad Credit? No
1 Unit Available
Disston Heights
5608 32nd Ave N
5608 32nd Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL
5 Bedrooms
$1,795
1601 sqft
PERFECT 5/2 in the heart of St Petersburg!!! Spacious Floorplan Updated Bathroom Tile flooring throughout common areas Plush carpet in bedrooms Central Heat & Air Washer & Dryer Hook Up Call today for more details or if you would like to see
1 Unit Available
5926 27TH AVENUE N
5926 27th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,510
1743 sqft
Price Reduction! Rent this gorgeous 4 bedroom 2 bathroom 1 car garage block home! This amazing home has been almost completely updated with a brand new roof, a/c system, double pane windows and much more! When you pull up you'll notice the newly
1 Unit Available
6301 58th Street North - 1005
6301 58th Street North, Pinellas Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
900 sqft
Welcome to Pinellas Park Fl , Beautiful 2 bed 2 bath. -1 dog under 40lbs, 1 cat or 2 birds. other to be approved by HOA board. -Water, sewer, trash included all other utilities are tenant responsibility. -W/D included.
1 Unit Available
Jungle Terrace
3498 68TH STREET N
3498 68th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
968 sqft
New Listing! Beautiful Tyrone area 2 bedroom, 1 bath home. Brand new flooring and appliances have been installed. This unfurnished home features an open floor plan.
1 Unit Available
5682 63rd Lane North
5682 63rd Lane North, West Lealman, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1086 sqft
- (RLNE5661814)
1 Unit Available
5227 65th Way North 97
5227 65th Way North, West Lealman, FL
1 Bedroom
$901
735 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 1 X 1 - ready NOW! St. Pete location! - Property Id: 247344 Want a spacious 1 bedroom that is beautiful and ready to go NOW? LOOK no further! Northridge Apartments is offering unit #97 for you today. It is move in ready to view NOW.
1 Unit Available
5350 64th Circle East N G3
5350 64th Circle East North, West Lealman, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,025
840 sqft
Unit G3 Available for $1025 w/ move in special!!! - Property Id: 306729 Proudly offering unique floor plans with studio, one, two, and three bedroom options, you are sure to find just the right apartment to fit all of your needs.
1 Unit Available
5780 61ST STREET N
5780 61st Street North, West Lealman, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1300 sqft
For rent fantastic 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in ST PETERSBURG . This home features ceramic and wood flooring throughout, kitchen with breakfast bar & stainless appliances, large master with ensuite bath.
1 Unit Available
Jungle Terrace
3620 71ST STREET N
3620 71st Street North, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1153 sqft
Cute apt updated 2/1 house converted to duplex. Close to mall and restaurant.
24 Units Available
930 Central Flats
930 Central Avenue, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$1,487
685 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,843
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,252
1193 sqft
930 Central Flats caters to the people who make St. Pete- their love of the city and their desire to make it better while keeping its unique character intact.
22 Units Available
Addison on Long Bayou
10405 Addison Way, Seminole, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,345
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
1284 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,368
1578 sqft
A natural setting. Modern, updated interiors with a chef-inspired kitchen, oversized soaking tubs, and plank flooring. Pool and sundeck area. Outdoor grilling and picnic area.
20 Units Available
Epic At Gateway Centre
3115 Grand Ave, Pinellas Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,856
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,044
1451 sqft
Beautiful kitchens have breakfast bars and stainless steel appliances. Walk-in closets provide plenty of storage space. The complex has a conference room and a game room. Near the Tampa Bay Automobile Museum.
15 Units Available
Villas at Gateway
2901 Gandy Blvd, Pinellas Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,281
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,382
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,920
1230 sqft
Easy commuting via Gandy Boulevard. Apartments have washer/dryer hookup, and the complex offers on-site laundry facilities. Fully equipped kitchen with a dishwasher, garbage disposal and granite counters.
9 Units Available
Waters Pointe
1885 Shore Dr S, South Pasadena, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
956 sqft
Located on Pasadena Avenue and right across from Pasadena Isle, this property has beautiful waterfront views. The amenities add to this luxury with a fire pit, pool and gym. Units have stainless steel appliances.
287 Units Available
Alta Gateway
9505 49th Street N, Pinellas Park, FL
Studio
$1,367
637 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,224
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,797
1172 sqft
Alta Gateway
47 Units Available
Allure at Gateway
8851 Us Highway 19, Pinellas Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,305
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,770
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,055
1337 sqft
Where style, sophistication, comfort and convenience come together in one upscale address. The Allure at Gateway makes it possible to enjoy the good life at every opportunity. Poolside. Parkside. Grillside.
51 Units Available
Artistry St. Pete
1016 Central Ave, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$1,520
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,620
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,299
1068 sqft
Conveniently located in between the Grand Central District and the Edge District, Artistry is surrounded by the neighborhoods best local eateries, shopping and entertainment.
20 Units Available
Central Plaza
Elements on Third
3201 3rd Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,385
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1292 sqft
This community offers 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom units that feature hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Its Historic Kenwood location puts shopping, dining and public transport nearby. Amenities include clubhouse and 24-hour gym.
