Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated bathtub carpet ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking pool e-payments bbq/grill cats allowed accessible 24hr maintenance carport courtyard internet access lobby online portal trash valet

Life in beautiful, historic Seminole Heights! Live just steps away from where delicious things happen! Many of Tampa’s best restaurants and bars are just minutes away including the Refinery, the Independent, and award-winning Rooster & the Till. Beer connoisseur? Try taster flights at the Florida Ave Brewing Co, Angry Chair Brewing, Southern Brewing - the list goes on! Whether you’re looking for food, brew, or walkability you’ll find it all at The Flats at Seminole Heights Apartments.



Our spacious and pet friendly one or two bedroom apartment homes include renovated kitchens with ceramic tile backsplash, new appliances, and cabinets. Life at The Flats at Seminole Heights Apartments in Seminole Heights FL is all about you. Located near Sulphur Springs and all of the major roadways, we provide easy access to I-275, I-4, MLK Jr Blvd, and Dale Mabry Hwy. and convenience say it all here at The Flats at Seminole Heights, when you’re looking for Tampa Florida apartments for rent in Tampa t