All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like The Flats at Seminole Heights.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
The Flats at Seminole Heights
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:54 AM

The Flats at Seminole Heights

4111 N Poplar Ave · (803) 599-2973
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
South Seminole Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4111 N Poplar Ave, Tampa, FL 33603
South Seminole Heights

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 04C102 · Avail. Aug 19

$1,105

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Flats at Seminole Heights.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
bathtub
carpet
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
e-payments
bbq/grill
cats allowed
accessible
24hr maintenance
carport
courtyard
internet access
lobby
online portal
trash valet
Life in beautiful, historic Seminole Heights! Live just steps away from where delicious things happen! Many of Tampa’s best restaurants and bars are just minutes away including the Refinery, the Independent, and award-winning Rooster & the Till. Beer connoisseur? Try taster flights at the Florida Ave Brewing Co, Angry Chair Brewing, Southern Brewing - the list goes on! Whether you’re looking for food, brew, or walkability you’ll find it all at The Flats at Seminole Heights Apartments.

Our spacious and pet friendly one or two bedroom apartment homes include renovated kitchens with ceramic tile backsplash, new appliances, and cabinets. Life at The Flats at Seminole Heights Apartments in Seminole Heights FL is all about you. Located near Sulphur Springs and all of the major roadways, we provide easy access to I-275, I-4, MLK Jr Blvd, and Dale Mabry Hwy. and convenience say it all here at The Flats at Seminole Heights, when you’re looking for Tampa Florida apartments for rent in Tampa t

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per perons
Deposit: $300 - 1 month rent of Sure Deposit option
Move-in Fees: $150 admin
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Valet trash $25
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee: $300-$500
limit: 2
rent: $15
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply, up to 85lbs
Parking Details: Covered lot. Covered parking $35 per month.
Storage Details: none

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Flats at Seminole Heights have any available units?
The Flats at Seminole Heights has a unit available for $1,105 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does The Flats at Seminole Heights have?
Some of The Flats at Seminole Heights's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Flats at Seminole Heights currently offering any rent specials?
The Flats at Seminole Heights is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Flats at Seminole Heights pet-friendly?
Yes, The Flats at Seminole Heights is pet friendly.
Does The Flats at Seminole Heights offer parking?
Yes, The Flats at Seminole Heights offers parking.
Does The Flats at Seminole Heights have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Flats at Seminole Heights offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Flats at Seminole Heights have a pool?
Yes, The Flats at Seminole Heights has a pool.
Does The Flats at Seminole Heights have accessible units?
Yes, The Flats at Seminole Heights has accessible units.
Does The Flats at Seminole Heights have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Flats at Seminole Heights has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for The Flats at Seminole Heights?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avana Westchase
12201 Lexington Park Dr
Tampa, FL 33626
Palms at Sand Lake
1302 Cooperstown Ct
Tampa, FL 33613
Sanctuary at Highland Oaks
10246 Douglas Oaks Cir
Tampa, FL 33610
Avion at Carrollwood
11500 N Dale Mabry Hwy
Tampa, FL 33618
Buena Vista
4610 N Armenia Ave
Tampa, FL 33603
River Gardens
4009 N Howard Ave
Tampa, FL 33607
The Park at Lake Magdalene
13401 Park Lake Drive
Tampa, FL 33618
Nine15
915 North Franklin Street
Tampa, FL 33602

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity