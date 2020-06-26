Rent Calculator
4509 S Hale Ave
4509 South Hale Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
4509 South Hale Avenue, Tampa, FL 33611
Fairoaks Manhattan Manor
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
NEW LISTING ON HALE AVE - WELL MAINTAINED 3/1 WITH NICE TERRAZO FLOORS. SPACIOUS DINING, LIVING, AND KITCHEN. NICE FLOOR PLAN. VERY NICE SOUTH TAMPA LOCATION. FENCED YARD WITH FRUIT TREES.
(RLNE4944848)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4509 S Hale Ave have any available units?
4509 S Hale Ave doesn't have any available units at this time.
Tampa, FL
.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tampa Rent Report
.
Is 4509 S Hale Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4509 S Hale Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4509 S Hale Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4509 S Hale Ave is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Tampa
.
Does 4509 S Hale Ave offer parking?
No, 4509 S Hale Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4509 S Hale Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4509 S Hale Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4509 S Hale Ave have a pool?
No, 4509 S Hale Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4509 S Hale Ave have accessible units?
No, 4509 S Hale Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4509 S Hale Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4509 S Hale Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4509 S Hale Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 4509 S Hale Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
