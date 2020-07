Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel bathtub carpet extra storage ice maker oven smoke-free units Property Amenities business center clubhouse coffee bar courtyard elevator 24hr gym parking pool pool table garage package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly alarm system bbq/grill bike storage car charging cc payments conference room e-payments fire pit guest parking guest suite key fob access lobby online portal shuffle board smoke-free community trash valet

On Demand Virtual Tours NOW Available! Flexibility is important - and so is your apartment search. Let us help you by scheduling a personalized, on-demand virtual tour, today! Contact us for details. Lantower Westshore, located in Tampa, FL, offers a unique combination of location and lifestyle. One of the Westshore District's most exclusive residential communities provides city living with a vacation lifestyle. Of course, being only a few steps away from the area's best dining and shopping means that by living at Lantower Westshore, you can have the exclusive urban living you desire. Our amenities are unparalleled - Pamper yourself at our heated, salt-water pool or Get Fit in our two-story gym! Host a business meeting in one of our many meeting spaces or host a party in our Gathering Room! Attend one of our many monthly events and make new friends or enjoy the solitude of our peaceful courtyard by the fireplace! As one of the only communities in the Westshore District that ...