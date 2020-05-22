All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 412 S WESTLAND AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
412 S WESTLAND AVENUE
Last updated June 6 2020 at 6:57 AM

412 S WESTLAND AVENUE

412 South Westland Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Courier City - Oscawana
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

412 South Westland Avenue, Tampa, FL 33606
Courier City - Oscawana

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Check out this amazing 3 Bedroom and 2.5 Bathroom Townhome located in the heart of Hyde Park/SOHO. The unit features an updated kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and granite counter-tops, wood floors, a large patio, 1 car attached garage, a spacious master bedroom suite and much much more! The property is located just minutes away from downtown Tampa, Tampa International Airport, MacDill AFB and walking distance to Hyde Park Village and SOHO! Hurry and schedule a showing because this property won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 412 S WESTLAND AVENUE have any available units?
412 S WESTLAND AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 412 S WESTLAND AVENUE have?
Some of 412 S WESTLAND AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 412 S WESTLAND AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
412 S WESTLAND AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 412 S WESTLAND AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 412 S WESTLAND AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 412 S WESTLAND AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 412 S WESTLAND AVENUE offers parking.
Does 412 S WESTLAND AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 412 S WESTLAND AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 412 S WESTLAND AVENUE have a pool?
No, 412 S WESTLAND AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 412 S WESTLAND AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 412 S WESTLAND AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 412 S WESTLAND AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 412 S WESTLAND AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Waterstone at Carrollwood
3339 Handy Rd
Tampa, FL 33618
Northgreen at Carrollwood
3831 Northgreen Ave
Tampa, FL 33624
Haven at Waters Edge
8415 N Armenia Ave
Tampa, FL 33604
Laurel Chase
1426 Marathon Key Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Innovo Living on Waters
8421 Del Lago Cir
Tampa, FL 33614
Citrus Village
7940 Citrus Garden Dr
Tampa, FL 33625
Palms at Ashley Oaks
1701 E 131st Ave
Tampa, FL 33612
Palmera Pointe
7417 Palmera Pointe Cir
Tampa, FL 33615

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College