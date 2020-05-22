412 S WESTLAND AVENUE

Amenities

Check out this amazing 3 Bedroom and 2.5 Bathroom Townhome located in the heart of Hyde Park/SOHO. The unit features an updated kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and granite counter-tops, wood floors, a large patio, 1 car attached garage, a spacious master bedroom suite and much much more! The property is located just minutes away from downtown Tampa, Tampa International Airport, MacDill AFB and walking distance to Hyde Park Village and SOHO! Hurry and schedule a showing because this property won't last long!