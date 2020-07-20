All apartments in Tampa
411 S MELVILLE AVENUE
411 S MELVILLE AVENUE

411 S Melville Ave · No Longer Available
Location

411 S Melville Ave, Tampa, FL 33606
Courier City - Oscawana

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautifully updated and move-in ready 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, and 1 car garage townhouse, just blocks from SOHO and Hyde Park Village, plus great schools that include Mitchel Elementary, Wilson Middle and Plant High. With 2 floors, this is easy living. The front entry includes a foyer with sitting area. The open living room and kitchen area has sliding doors (pet door available) that lead to the side yard. The kitchen contains beautiful granite counters (2019) and stainless appliances which consist of a side-by-side refrigerator with water and ice, smooth top range, microwave, and dishwasher. Downstairs floors are a Luxury Vinyl Plank and freshly installed (2019). Upstairs, the master bedroom has deep side by side closets. The en suite bathroom was updated in 2019 to include dual sinks, marble counters, and a tiled walk-in shower with frameless glass door. Also upstairs is a laundry closet with a full size washer and a full size dryer, the remaining 2 bedrooms, and a full bathroom with tub. Parking is plentiful with room for 2 cars on the driveway and 1 in the garage. The entrance to the home is on a back driveway that allows privacy with the benefit of being in the heart of the shopping, dining, and entertainment options nearby.Property is also for sale. $60 application fee at time of application (online payment) and a $75 tenant processing fee is due at time of rent payment (payable to Keller Williams Realty)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 411 S MELVILLE AVENUE have any available units?
411 S MELVILLE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 411 S MELVILLE AVENUE have?
Some of 411 S MELVILLE AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 411 S MELVILLE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
411 S MELVILLE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 411 S MELVILLE AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 411 S MELVILLE AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 411 S MELVILLE AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 411 S MELVILLE AVENUE offers parking.
Does 411 S MELVILLE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 411 S MELVILLE AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 411 S MELVILLE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 411 S MELVILLE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 411 S MELVILLE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 411 S MELVILLE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 411 S MELVILLE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 411 S MELVILLE AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
