411 S MELVILLE AVENUE

Amenities

Beautifully updated and move-in ready 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, and 1 car garage townhouse, just blocks from SOHO and Hyde Park Village, plus great schools that include Mitchel Elementary, Wilson Middle and Plant High. With 2 floors, this is easy living. The front entry includes a foyer with sitting area. The open living room and kitchen area has sliding doors (pet door available) that lead to the side yard. The kitchen contains beautiful granite counters (2019) and stainless appliances which consist of a side-by-side refrigerator with water and ice, smooth top range, microwave, and dishwasher. Downstairs floors are a Luxury Vinyl Plank and freshly installed (2019). Upstairs, the master bedroom has deep side by side closets. The en suite bathroom was updated in 2019 to include dual sinks, marble counters, and a tiled walk-in shower with frameless glass door. Also upstairs is a laundry closet with a full size washer and a full size dryer, the remaining 2 bedrooms, and a full bathroom with tub. Parking is plentiful with room for 2 cars on the driveway and 1 in the garage. The entrance to the home is on a back driveway that allows privacy with the benefit of being in the heart of the shopping, dining, and entertainment options nearby.Property is also for sale. $60 application fee at time of application (online payment) and a $75 tenant processing fee is due at time of rent payment (payable to Keller Williams Realty)