4108 WATERSIDE ISLAND COURT

Amenities
HARDWOOD FLOORS! ***NEW PAINT! RIVERWALK at WATERSIDE ISLAND! - Tampa Townhouse Rentals! Hillsborough & 56th **Amazing Rates for 3/2.5 TOWNHOUSE! **AMENITIES **GATED! **RIVERWALK! ***Washer/Dryer Included! - Spacious Two-Story Townhouse rentals in a river-side gated w/ POOL! HOT-TUB! FITNESS! CLUBHOUSE! Riverwalk on-site! DOCK Fishing! Park! Gorgeous! ... Elegant townhouse rentals incorporate spacious interior designs with a vibrant amenity package! Gated waterfront community!,short drive to schools, USF, shops, and major highways to business centers. Amazing! ... Gated Parking ... Washer/Dryer Included ... Pets Negotiable ... POOL! HOT-TUB! Riverwalk! DOCK! Fising! FITNESS! TENNIS! PARK!