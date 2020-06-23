3910 W. Corona Street

Amenities

Beautiful South Tampa 3 bedroom 2 bath plus den in gorgeous home in the community of Virginia Park! Amazing upgrades including wood-look tile throughout, granite counter-tops, stainless steel. appliances. Full-Size, LG washer/dryer combo in over-sized laundry room included. Fenced-in backyard with large shed. Over 1,950 sq ft of living space! In sought out school district of Roosevelt, Coleman and Plant. Call now to view.



TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER: https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1741915?accessKey=5e9a



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



For any additional questions contact Joe Nunez with Rent Solutions at 813-393-6959.



