Last updated May 27 2020 at 10:46 AM

3910 W. Corona Street

3910 West Corona Street · No Longer Available
Location

3910 West Corona Street, Tampa, FL 33629
Virginia Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Beautiful South Tampa 3 bedroom 2 bath plus den in gorgeous home in the community of Virginia Park! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Beautiful South Tampa 3 bedroom 2 bath plus den in gorgeous home in the community of Virginia Park! Amazing upgrades including wood-look tile throughout, granite counter-tops, stainless steel. appliances. Full-Size, LG washer/dryer combo in over-sized laundry room included. Fenced-in backyard with large shed. Over 1,950 sq ft of living space! In sought out school district of Roosevelt, Coleman and Plant. Call now to view.

TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER: https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1741915?accessKey=5e9a

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For any additional questions contact Joe Nunez with Rent Solutions at 813-393-6959.

(RLNE4627529)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3910 W. Corona Street have any available units?
3910 W. Corona Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3910 W. Corona Street have?
Some of 3910 W. Corona Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3910 W. Corona Street currently offering any rent specials?
3910 W. Corona Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3910 W. Corona Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3910 W. Corona Street is pet friendly.
Does 3910 W. Corona Street offer parking?
Yes, 3910 W. Corona Street offers parking.
Does 3910 W. Corona Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3910 W. Corona Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3910 W. Corona Street have a pool?
No, 3910 W. Corona Street does not have a pool.
Does 3910 W. Corona Street have accessible units?
No, 3910 W. Corona Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3910 W. Corona Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3910 W. Corona Street does not have units with dishwashers.
