Unit Amenities bathtub carpet hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage new construction

3902 W Leona St Available 06/15/20 UNDER CONSTRUCTION! Brand New South Tampa 4BR/3.5BA two story home in Plant HS district.



UNDER CONSTRUCTION! Brand New South Tampa 4BR/3.5BA two story home with 2 car garage. Home will feature hardwood floors in living areas, ceramic tile in bathrooms and carpet in all the bedrooms. LAWN MAINTENANCE IS INCLUDED AND IS AN ADDITIONAL $125.00 PER MONTH. Enter the home through foyer to formal dining area that leads to spacious living area. Continue through living area to sliding doors that lead to large covered patio. Great kitchen features dining space, 42" cabinets with crown molding, Quartz countertop with under mount stainless sink. Island with breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances including a double oven microwave combo. All bedrooms located upstairs and includes a spacious master bedroom with master bathroom with walk in shower and garden tub. Great corner lot in the heart of South Tampa in the sought out Roosevelt, Coleman & Plant school district. Close to shopping, restaurants and Bayshore Blvd. Won't last long.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



For any additional questions contact Joe Nunez with Rent Solutions at 813-393-6959.



