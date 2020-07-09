All apartments in Tampa
Last updated May 17 2020 at 10:31 AM

3902 W Leona St

3902 West Leona Street · No Longer Available
Location

3902 West Leona Street, Tampa, FL 33629
Virginia Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
new construction
3902 W Leona St Available 06/15/20 UNDER CONSTRUCTION! Brand New South Tampa 4BR/3.5BA two story home in Plant HS district. - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

UNDER CONSTRUCTION! Brand New South Tampa 4BR/3.5BA two story home with 2 car garage. Home will feature hardwood floors in living areas, ceramic tile in bathrooms and carpet in all the bedrooms. LAWN MAINTENANCE IS INCLUDED AND IS AN ADDITIONAL $125.00 PER MONTH. Enter the home through foyer to formal dining area that leads to spacious living area. Continue through living area to sliding doors that lead to large covered patio. Great kitchen features dining space, 42" cabinets with crown molding, Quartz countertop with under mount stainless sink. Island with breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances including a double oven microwave combo. All bedrooms located upstairs and includes a spacious master bedroom with master bathroom with walk in shower and garden tub. Great corner lot in the heart of South Tampa in the sought out Roosevelt, Coleman & Plant school district. Close to shopping, restaurants and Bayshore Blvd. Won't last long.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For any additional questions contact Joe Nunez with Rent Solutions at 813-393-6959.

(RLNE5778585)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3902 W Leona St have any available units?
3902 W Leona St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3902 W Leona St have?
Some of 3902 W Leona St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3902 W Leona St currently offering any rent specials?
3902 W Leona St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3902 W Leona St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3902 W Leona St is pet friendly.
Does 3902 W Leona St offer parking?
Yes, 3902 W Leona St offers parking.
Does 3902 W Leona St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3902 W Leona St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3902 W Leona St have a pool?
No, 3902 W Leona St does not have a pool.
Does 3902 W Leona St have accessible units?
No, 3902 W Leona St does not have accessible units.
Does 3902 W Leona St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3902 W Leona St does not have units with dishwashers.

