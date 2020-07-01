3803 S Lynwood Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

LIMITED TIME PROMOTIONAL OFFER!!! $500 OFF 3RD MONTH RENT IF APPLIED AND MOVED IN BY 03/31/2020. Lovingly Kept Fenced Home in the Lynwood Neighborhood!! Split floor plan modern laminate wood flooring throughout, with neutral paint throughout. Plenty of counter and cupboard space for the chef of the family. Master bedroom offers large closet and master bathroom, awaiting your personal style. Remaining bedrooms are as spacious and share a full hallway bathroom. Attached 2 car garage with tons of space for all your family's needs. Fenced yard with lush and mature trees that embraces privacy. Tons of space everywhere you look to accommodate the heartiest/sedentary of lifestyles. Trash collection is part of this monthly rental. Easy commute to all the downtown area and its many pleasures, as well as the crosstown or interstate!! Available 03/23/2020.