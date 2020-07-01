All apartments in Tampa
3803 S Lynwood Ave
Last updated March 19 2020 at 7:36 AM

3803 S Lynwood Ave

3803 South Lynwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3803 South Lynwood Avenue, Tampa, FL 33611
Bayshore Beautiful

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
LIMITED TIME PROMOTIONAL OFFER!!! $500 OFF 3RD MONTH RENT IF APPLIED AND MOVED IN BY 03/31/2020. Lovingly Kept Fenced Home in the Lynwood Neighborhood!! Split floor plan modern laminate wood flooring throughout, with neutral paint throughout. Plenty of counter and cupboard space for the chef of the family. Master bedroom offers large closet and master bathroom, awaiting your personal style. Remaining bedrooms are as spacious and share a full hallway bathroom. Attached 2 car garage with tons of space for all your family's needs. Fenced yard with lush and mature trees that embraces privacy. Tons of space everywhere you look to accommodate the heartiest/sedentary of lifestyles. Trash collection is part of this monthly rental. Easy commute to all the downtown area and its many pleasures, as well as the crosstown or interstate!! Available 03/23/2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3803 S Lynwood Ave have any available units?
3803 S Lynwood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3803 S Lynwood Ave have?
Some of 3803 S Lynwood Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3803 S Lynwood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3803 S Lynwood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3803 S Lynwood Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3803 S Lynwood Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3803 S Lynwood Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3803 S Lynwood Ave offers parking.
Does 3803 S Lynwood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3803 S Lynwood Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3803 S Lynwood Ave have a pool?
No, 3803 S Lynwood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3803 S Lynwood Ave have accessible units?
No, 3803 S Lynwood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3803 S Lynwood Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3803 S Lynwood Ave has units with dishwashers.

