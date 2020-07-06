All apartments in Tampa
3410 N 48TH STREET

3410 North 48th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3410 North 48th Street, Tampa, FL 33605
Highland Pines

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Available Immediately!! Tastefully REMODELED DREAM HOME!!!!! NO SECTION 8. NO PETS. $2,200 TO MOVE IN. Spacious 3 bedroom. Open floor plan, many NEW updates! Freshly painted inside and out.The kitchen is a chef’s delight, with new all wood cabinets, custom counter tops, custom back splash and brand new appliance package! Custom 18" ceramic tile throughout. NO CARPET AT ALL IN THIS HOME!!! Bathroom has been fully updated with new tub and tile shower surround, custom vanity and countertop, updated lighting and plumbing fixtures.. The open split floor plan makes this home perfect for entertaining. Walk out back to your private back yard. Large lot on a quiet street. Hurry, this will not last long!!!!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3410 N 48TH STREET have any available units?
3410 N 48TH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3410 N 48TH STREET have?
Some of 3410 N 48TH STREET's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3410 N 48TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3410 N 48TH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3410 N 48TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 3410 N 48TH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 3410 N 48TH STREET offer parking?
No, 3410 N 48TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 3410 N 48TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3410 N 48TH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3410 N 48TH STREET have a pool?
No, 3410 N 48TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3410 N 48TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 3410 N 48TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3410 N 48TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3410 N 48TH STREET has units with dishwashers.

