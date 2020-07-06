3410 N 48TH STREET

Amenities

Available Immediately!! Tastefully REMODELED DREAM HOME!!!!! NO SECTION 8. NO PETS. $2,200 TO MOVE IN. Spacious 3 bedroom. Open floor plan, many NEW updates! Freshly painted inside and out.The kitchen is a chef’s delight, with new all wood cabinets, custom counter tops, custom back splash and brand new appliance package! Custom 18" ceramic tile throughout. NO CARPET AT ALL IN THIS HOME!!! Bathroom has been fully updated with new tub and tile shower surround, custom vanity and countertop, updated lighting and plumbing fixtures.. The open split floor plan makes this home perfect for entertaining. Walk out back to your private back yard. Large lot on a quiet street. Hurry, this will not last long!!!!!!!