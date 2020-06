Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home features a fenced yard and great views of the Hillsborough river. This home has ceramic tile floors throughout and features stainless appliances, inside utility room and a split bedroom floor plan for added privacy. The two car garage offers ample storage. The bonus room in the back even has a small scale kitchen! It won't last long, call today for your private showing!