All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 2902 N Ola Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
2902 N Ola Ave
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:01 AM

2902 N Ola Ave

2902 North Ola Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Tampa Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2902 North Ola Avenue, Tampa, FL 33602
Tampa Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2902 N Ola Ave Available 04/01/20 Brand New 4BR/3BA Two Story Home Near Downtown with Attached 2 car garage. - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Spacious 4 bedroom 3 bath brand new two story home with 2 car attached garage. Home features ceramic tile in common areas and carpet upstairs, and open covered patio. Great kitchen with all appliances, extra tall light cabinets and granite counter tops. Also features full size washer/dryer hookups. Large master bedroom with walk in closet and master bath that features light cabinets, granite coutertops, double sinks and shower. 2 guest rooms and a guest bath with tub, granite countertops and light cabinet. Great location close to Downtown, Riverwalk, Amature Works and I-275. Call now to view this great home.

TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER: https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1712933?accessKey=5e44

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For any additional questions contact Joe Nunez with Rent Solutions at 813-393-6959.

(RLNE5611297)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2902 N Ola Ave have any available units?
2902 N Ola Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2902 N Ola Ave have?
Some of 2902 N Ola Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2902 N Ola Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2902 N Ola Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2902 N Ola Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2902 N Ola Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2902 N Ola Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2902 N Ola Ave offers parking.
Does 2902 N Ola Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2902 N Ola Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2902 N Ola Ave have a pool?
No, 2902 N Ola Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2902 N Ola Ave have accessible units?
No, 2902 N Ola Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2902 N Ola Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2902 N Ola Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lofton Place
5412 Deerbrooke Creek Cir
Tampa, FL 33624
Eagles Point at Tampa Palms
14551 N 46th St
Tampa, FL 33613
2001 W Dekle
2001 W Dekle Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
Cove
4003 S Westshore Blvd
Tampa, FL 33611
Preserve at Tampa Palms
17220 Heart of Palms Dr
Tampa, FL 33647
Arbour Ponds
2901 N Dale Mabry Hwy
Tampa, FL 33607
The Sedona
12802 Saddle Club Cir
Tampa, FL 33635
Waterview at Rocky Point
5430 Ginger Cove Dr
Tampa, FL 33634

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College