Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

2902 N Ola Ave Available 04/01/20 Brand New 4BR/3BA Two Story Home Near Downtown with Attached 2 car garage. - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



Spacious 4 bedroom 3 bath brand new two story home with 2 car attached garage. Home features ceramic tile in common areas and carpet upstairs, and open covered patio. Great kitchen with all appliances, extra tall light cabinets and granite counter tops. Also features full size washer/dryer hookups. Large master bedroom with walk in closet and master bath that features light cabinets, granite coutertops, double sinks and shower. 2 guest rooms and a guest bath with tub, granite countertops and light cabinet. Great location close to Downtown, Riverwalk, Amature Works and I-275. Call now to view this great home.



TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER: https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1712933?accessKey=5e44



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



For any additional questions contact Joe Nunez with Rent Solutions at 813-393-6959.



(RLNE5611297)