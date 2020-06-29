All apartments in Tampa
Last updated May 14 2020 at 7:25 AM

275 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD

275 Bayshore Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

275 Bayshore Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33606
Hyde Park North

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Located at the most pristine location in Tampa, residents of the highly desirable 275 Bayshore are only steps away from Bayshore BLVD, the Riverwalk and all that downtown Tampa has to offer. This extremely spacious 1 bedroom northern facing condo offers stunning views of the city with tremendous amounts of natural light let in through the large windows throughout the unit. Semi-permeable solar shades on all of the windows allow for privacy and energy conservation without sacrificing the view. Catching a stunning Florida sunset or the Gasparilla Parade is as simple as stepping out on the balcony, which is accessible from both the living room and the master bedroom. The unit also features an office, interior laundry room with washer and dryer included in rent and wood floors throughout. The master bedroom’s walk-in closet comes complete with customized shelving. A Publix is directly across the street with Amalie Arena, The Tampa Convention Center, Harbour Island and Water Street located just walking distance across the Platt Street Bridge. With minimal inventory becoming available in this highly sought after complex, this unit will not last.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 275 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD have any available units?
275 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 275 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD have?
Some of 275 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 275 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
275 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 275 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 275 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 275 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 275 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 275 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 275 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 275 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 275 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 275 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 275 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 275 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 275 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
