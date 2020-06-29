275 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Located at the most pristine location in Tampa, residents of the highly desirable 275 Bayshore are only steps away from Bayshore BLVD, the Riverwalk and all that downtown Tampa has to offer. This extremely spacious 1 bedroom northern facing condo offers stunning views of the city with tremendous amounts of natural light let in through the large windows throughout the unit. Semi-permeable solar shades on all of the windows allow for privacy and energy conservation without sacrificing the view. Catching a stunning Florida sunset or the Gasparilla Parade is as simple as stepping out on the balcony, which is accessible from both the living room and the master bedroom. The unit also features an office, interior laundry room with washer and dryer included in rent and wood floors throughout. The master bedroom’s walk-in closet comes complete with customized shelving. A Publix is directly across the street with Amalie Arena, The Tampa Convention Center, Harbour Island and Water Street located just walking distance across the Platt Street Bridge. With minimal inventory becoming available in this highly sought after complex, this unit will not last.