Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
2719 W Beach St
Last updated June 22 2020 at 5:35 PM

2719 W Beach St

2719 West Beach Street · No Longer Available
Location

2719 West Beach Street, Tampa, FL 33607
MacFarlane Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bathroom single family home near MacFarlane Park! Great updates and beautiful tile throughout. Fully equipped open kitchen that flows into a large dinning room area. Large driveway for 3 cars. Excellent bonus room in the front of the home with tons of windows for great natural light. Washer and dryer included. Completely fenced in yard. Detached garage for all your toys, storage or great workshop. Additional parking on street. 2 pets may be considered with additional pet rent and deposit.

Nearby schools include West Tampa Elementary School, Saint Jude Cathedral School and St. Joseph Catholic School.

Rental Terms:
$49 Application Fee per adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $235.
Pet fees and restrictions apply, please inquire.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.
We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5863092)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2719 W Beach St have any available units?
2719 W Beach St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2719 W Beach St have?
Some of 2719 W Beach St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2719 W Beach St currently offering any rent specials?
2719 W Beach St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2719 W Beach St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2719 W Beach St is pet friendly.
Does 2719 W Beach St offer parking?
Yes, 2719 W Beach St offers parking.
Does 2719 W Beach St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2719 W Beach St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2719 W Beach St have a pool?
No, 2719 W Beach St does not have a pool.
Does 2719 W Beach St have accessible units?
No, 2719 W Beach St does not have accessible units.
Does 2719 W Beach St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2719 W Beach St has units with dishwashers.
