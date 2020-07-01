All apartments in Tampa
Last updated November 27 2019 at 3:50 AM

2313 W CLIFTON STREET

2313 West Clifton Street · No Longer Available
Location

2313 West Clifton Street, Tampa, FL 33603

Amenities

recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
BEAUTIFUL UPDATED 3 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM HOME LOCATED IN A QUIET TAMPA COMMUNITY, HOME FEATURES A NICE OPEN FLOOR PLAN, NEW KITCHEN, UPDATED BATHROOM, NEW FLOORING, FRESH PAINT, MUST SEE WONT LAST LONG

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

