Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
2313 W CLIFTON STREET
Last updated November 27 2019 at 3:50 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2313 W CLIFTON STREET
2313 West Clifton Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2313 West Clifton Street, Tampa, FL 33603
Amenities
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
BEAUTIFUL UPDATED 3 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM HOME LOCATED IN A QUIET TAMPA COMMUNITY, HOME FEATURES A NICE OPEN FLOOR PLAN, NEW KITCHEN, UPDATED BATHROOM, NEW FLOORING, FRESH PAINT, MUST SEE WONT LAST LONG
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2313 W CLIFTON STREET have any available units?
2313 W CLIFTON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tampa, FL
.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tampa Rent Report
.
Is 2313 W CLIFTON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2313 W CLIFTON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2313 W CLIFTON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2313 W CLIFTON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tampa
.
Does 2313 W CLIFTON STREET offer parking?
No, 2313 W CLIFTON STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2313 W CLIFTON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2313 W CLIFTON STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2313 W CLIFTON STREET have a pool?
No, 2313 W CLIFTON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2313 W CLIFTON STREET have accessible units?
No, 2313 W CLIFTON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2313 W CLIFTON STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2313 W CLIFTON STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2313 W CLIFTON STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 2313 W CLIFTON STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
