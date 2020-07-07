All apartments in Tampa
2105 W CARMEN STREET
Last updated June 6 2020 at 6:57 AM

2105 W CARMEN STREET

2105 West Carmen Street · No Longer Available
Location

2105 West Carmen Street, Tampa, FL 33606
North Hyde Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Take a look at this conveniently located charming 3 bedroom 2 bath home is located in North Hyde Park and just minutes away from Hyde Park Village, Downtown and the airport. It has a completely fenced in backyard with vinyl fencing, a large patio area as well as a 2 car long driveway. Inside the living area has an open floor plan with a huge open kitchen that has plenty of cabinet space. There is a large master bedroom as well as 2 other decent sized 2nd and 3rd bedrooms. Washer and Dryer are included and located in a closet in the hallway for easy access. The home has a brand new AC system as well as having the exterior painted in the past 6 months. Hurry cause this property won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2105 W CARMEN STREET have any available units?
2105 W CARMEN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2105 W CARMEN STREET have?
Some of 2105 W CARMEN STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2105 W CARMEN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2105 W CARMEN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2105 W CARMEN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2105 W CARMEN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 2105 W CARMEN STREET offer parking?
Yes, 2105 W CARMEN STREET offers parking.
Does 2105 W CARMEN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2105 W CARMEN STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2105 W CARMEN STREET have a pool?
No, 2105 W CARMEN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2105 W CARMEN STREET have accessible units?
No, 2105 W CARMEN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2105 W CARMEN STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2105 W CARMEN STREET has units with dishwashers.

