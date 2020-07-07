2105 W CARMEN STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Take a look at this conveniently located charming 3 bedroom 2 bath home is located in North Hyde Park and just minutes away from Hyde Park Village, Downtown and the airport. It has a completely fenced in backyard with vinyl fencing, a large patio area as well as a 2 car long driveway. Inside the living area has an open floor plan with a huge open kitchen that has plenty of cabinet space. There is a large master bedroom as well as 2 other decent sized 2nd and 3rd bedrooms. Washer and Dryer are included and located in a closet in the hallway for easy access. The home has a brand new AC system as well as having the exterior painted in the past 6 months. Hurry cause this property won't last long!